June 15, 2026

Buffel vs mulga: Here's proof

The buffel battle rages on – see our readers' column.

Environmentalist Mike Gillam has now provided this photo and explanation in his spirited dispute with pastoralist Marie Purvis, about the recently declared weed.

He writes: The photo shows native perennial Dicanthium in the foreground with dense buffel grass in the middle zone clearly invading the understorey of adjacent mulga through the agency of disturbance, in this case the grading of a road shoulder.

The prognosis for survival of this extensive mulga stand in the long term is bleak. Major conservation benefits and land management savings would accrue if Government included strategic buffel spraying in every contract for major road works and upgrades.