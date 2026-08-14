August 14, 2026

Cash drive to save Alice music icon

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Alice Springs heavy metal identity known simply as Pirate wants to cobble together ear splitting music, recording it in a professional studio, creating a home for bands in town and bush.

The Smith Street real estate he rents is up for sale, 1000 people are needed to provide an average of $1000 each, with 29 days left, and a business structure that holds it all together needs to be put in place.

That a third – $377,623 as we speak – is pledged after two weeks is a good sign, says Pirate. But if the million isn’t reached it’s back to the drawing board – the money stays in the respective bank accounts.

"It's all or nothing, 1500 km from similar facilities," Pirate (pictured) says.

But if the target is reached, what do the supporters get? Well, lots, depending on your point of view.

For example, discounted entry to all gigs, free members days – including jam sessions, digital card for Phone Wallet, ticket to Blacken Open Air X in 2027, stainless Steel Signet Ring, $500 voucher, or ticket to Blacken Open Air: Eclipse - July 2028.

A new short film that chronicles the 15 year history of The Black Wreath leaves no doubt about Pirate’s commitment.

For a decade and a half he spent his time off his day job – running film courses in the prison – building up his Black Wreath and running outdoor heavy metal concerts – nine in all, three each at the RSL, the Gap Hotel and Ross River.

On September 12 the Blacken Forever festival will mark the end of the crowd funding, says Pirate.

"It will be a celebration of music and solidarity, bringing people together to support the movement to Save The Black Wreath.

"From the biggest cities to the heart of the Dead Centre, concerts will erupt simultaneously across the country, featuring some of Australia’s best heavy bands.

"One day, one movement. One shot to Save The Black Wreath. Blacken Forever is a national show of strength, unity and noise."

Over thirty bands will perform around the country including seven at The Black Wreath in Alice Springs alongside concerts in Victoria, Queensland, SA, NSW and WA.

He says crowd funding motivated by a mixture of devotion to music and the need to make money has a forerunner in Melbourne’s Tote (pictured), an historic pub turned into a live music haven.

Its founders raised $3m, with a Spiel like this on their website: “In 2023, the Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar in Melbourne led a successful grassroots campaign to save the Tote Hotel from being sold and developed and to preserve it as a live music venue for future generations of bands and punters.

"Headed by a group of passionate live music fans the Last Chance Music Foundation aims to represent, preserve and advocate for the iconic venues, communities, bands and punters that make up Australia’s vibrant music scene.

"The foundation is committed to helping music venues and the people behind them with the struggles they face from regulation and compliance issues, landlords, financial stresses, mental health challenges, and encroaching development."

And so in Alice, people tired of not much happening in the place without government handouts, may well find an outlet in the DIY drive of Pirate and his supporters.