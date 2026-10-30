October 30, 2026

Cattle producers die waiting for live export justice

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Fifteen years after an unlawful Labor Government decision devastated Northern Australia’s cattle industry, producers are still waiting for compensation while the Commonwealth refuses to reveal how much taxpayers have spent fighting the case.

Senate Estimates revealed the Commonwealth has made no revised compensation offer following the latest Federal Court ruling, while another procedural process remains unresolved.

The Federal Court ruled in 2020 that the Gillard Labor Government’s 2011 suspension of live cattle exports to Indonesia was unlawful, but hundreds of affected producers have still not received compensation.

During questioning this week, Department of Finance officials confirmed:

The Commonwealth has made no revised settlement offer following the May 2026 Federal Court appeal decision.

The total cost of legal representation, expert evidence and administration of the class action will not be disclosed while proceedings remain ongoing.

A court-ordered referee process to determine how losses should be allocated among class members has yet to have a referee appointed.

The next case management hearing is scheduled for 13 November, with no confirmed date for final resolution.

The continuing delays are an appalling outcome for hardworking Australians who built businesses, employed people and helped create prosperity across Northern Australia. Some have died without ever seeing this matter resolved.

I question why the Commonwealth has not demonstrated greater urgency in resolving the remaining claims.

There needs to be transparency over the amount of taxpayer money spent on the Commonwealth’s legal defence since the class action began in 2014.

Department of Finance officials declined to provide the figures, arguing that disclosing litigation expenditure while proceedings continued could prejudice the Commonwealth’s position.

I wonder whether former Labor Agriculture Minister Joe Ludwig, who imposed the original export suspension, had received Commonwealth-funded legal assistance or remained involved in advising on the case.

Officials confirmed Mr Ludwig was not a party to the current claim and took further questions on notice about any taxpayer-funded legal assistance or advisory involvement.

Those questions warrant clear answers. The cattle industry paid an enormous price for the original decision. Families should not have to spend another generation waiting for this chapter to close.

Senator Susan McDonald, Shadow Minister for Northern Australia.

[ED – A statement from the Senator also appears in the NT Cattlemen Association's newsletter.]

