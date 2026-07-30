July 30, 2026

Champion of small clients with outsized dreams

Eulogy by MIKE GILLAM

Vale Bob Talbot (b. 26-1-1961, d. 13-7-2026)

When I discovered last week that our truck driver mate Bob Talbot had died I interrogated my informant at length and remained unconvinced. I’ve buried larger than life friends before, some too young but at 65 Bob was definitely too passionate about life and well, indestructible.

Next day I visited Leanne at their house in Grant Road. I didn’t want to freak her out with some ridiculous rumour and I’d surely know when she opened the door.

Her eyes were moist with tears and at that moment I knew, my old friend had really passed. Bob had died from pancreatic cancer and his family could not speak highly enough of the support and care he received from the palliative care unit in Alice Springs.

I shared a coffee with Bob whenever our paths crossed, on the roadside or at a remote community and occasionally the four of us caught up somewhere like Cadney Park. When he was in our neighbourhood with time to spare he’d drop into Hele Crescent so we could compare triumphs and tragedies at the coffee van.

Bob was a wizard of remote transport. He could have done almost anything in life and excelled but I fully understood his love of self-employment through the freedom and endless surprises of the open road.

Bob could drive anything but in 2020 he began downsizing and sold his prime-mover in favour of smaller body trucks coupled with car-trailers. He loved the mental gymnastics of a trucking business built on equipment, generally too old and considered under-sized for industry economies of scale.

A typical Talbot Transport load. Rest assured the empty space behind the truck cab had already been unloaded en route. And the caravan, almost certainly full of miscellaneous freight.

Bob knew rural and remote Australia better than most and significantly, the location of every loading ramp, dirt embankment or pit where he could improvise, leverage and control a difficult load, on or off. He knew every friendly owner of a backhoe, hoist or forklift that would gladly help in his quest to deliver affordable freight to customers in the bush.

He ran his business like a grand chess master, improvising and leveraging loads, layering complex time-tables, managing multiple clients, personalities and destinations, fuel budgets, side hustles, backloads, repair and maintenance schedules. I never heard of him refusing a load.

The scale and complexity of his business would tax the stress tolerance of an air traffic controller working at a major airport.

From corrugations that threatened to crack chassis welds and dirt roads turned to flooded canals, Bob loved a challenge and dreaded breakdowns. He saw every sunrise, sunset and frequent starry nights as he drove to the challenging rules of a driver’s logbook, a record that omitted punishing hours as load master, bush mechanic and friend to other truckies or stranded tourists.

There are too many stories of Bob’s truck driving escapades to do him justice here. Suffice to say he was a man who rescued a great many people in need of rescue, re-supply or a lift and relocation.

This gentle giant really was the champion of small clients with outsized dreams. The delights and difficulties of being a driver servicing remote Australia were sweetened by so many interactions with the weird and wonderful people who were universally pleased to see him!

Every trip was different. The meditative drum of tyres on different road surfaces were a relaxing change from the intensity of logistics planning, a time to exercise the subconscious and think more deeply.

He loved the play of light on familiar landmarks, the sight of a lonely eagle floating on hidden thermals and that family of dingoes, pups half grown, hunting together. More than anything, Bob loved the sweet relief of returning home without serious mishap.

If there was an unusual challenge requiring lift and transport I’d seek Bob’s advice at the earliest opportunity. On one occasion I proposed the salvage and relocation of the 7.5 m wide canopy roof, a complex flat disc, in a single piece where the site of the Mobil palms fuel station was being cleared and levelled.

In his mind’s eye Bob saw the solution in an enthusiastic flash and explained it to me in layman’s terms: “If you can use your air tools to disconnect the canopy from the centre pole and organise a crane to lift it onto my truck I can easily deliver it to Hele Crescent. Easy, not gnarly like your usual loads.”

I was confused and replied “but how Bob, it’s at least seven metres in diameter, not especially heavy but…”

Loaded with boat trailers en route from Melbourne to Darwin.

Bob explained: "I’ll use a crate on a trailer to raise it to the right height. We can move it as a flat disc because there’s an empty space under the street light poles and above the traffic lights and road signs. We just float through that void but we’ll have to choose a quiet time because it’s a busy highway and technically a very wide load."

Unfortunately the company clearing the site would not give approval for this salvage and that great innovator Bob Talbot watched the painfully inefficient process of an excavator crushing and pushing the once elegant canopy back and forth, loading small fragments one at a time into tip trucks.

We shared an interest in the farcical aspects of life in the Northern Territory, from cartoonesque politics and society to problematic clients, chaotic staff or parallel mishaps.

When he saw me getting around in an electric gopher I told him I’d dislocated my hip, sucked on a green whistle provided by paramedics and then taken to hospital, duly x rayed and under general anaesthetic the hip was put back in its socket by two burly doctors.

Quicker than crutches I explained of the gopher – I’ve got construction work happening up and down the street. With no visible sympathy for my injury or immobility, Bob was reminded of his own hip story.

Bob tells it without embellishment and I’ve added my own observations for effect. He said: “I was in a hurry to get off the truck and jumped off the back of a loaded trailer. It was a bit high and I landed on something uneven, fell over on one side and realised I’d dislocated my hip.

"This Aboriginal bloke came to my aid and I asked him to hold down my leg hard while I put the hip back into the socket. He was reluctant and a bit traumatised at the idea but I convinced him”.

So Bob, a man of significant size and weight, thrashed around like a hooked and beached barramundi trying to get back into the water until the hip found its socket and the pain subsided somewhat.

This hard core method of hip physio, just another mechanical challenge, did not change Bob’s schedule and he drove home without delay. It was sore for a while but Bob didn’t need time off or a gopher to get around.

Talbot Transport was a family business and we’ve been their clients for most of the 33 years they’d operated from Alice Springs. Leanne always had her husband’s back and the boys were expected to help from a young age. Bob was immensely proud of his two boys, Lindsay and Jeffrey, and especially his wife Leanne.

Leanne was the only person he did not call snoozer when he thought the work ethic of the whole world needed a serious boost. The married couple had significant experience in lifting and moving reluctant loads including houses.

Hearing about a house moving challenge, a weight lifter who’d invested in body building for many years, offered to give them a hand to jack up the house. The heavy jacks were horrible lumps of steel to handle and move into place but the winding was a real test of strength and endurance.

After ten minutes winding the body builder crumpled. Mesmerised, he watched Leanne, small and lean as she continued swinging her jack handle without pause.

“How does she do it!” the body builder exclaimed and Bob doubtless gave him a lecture on core strength, aerobic fitness and attitude. Recounting this story he made an observation.

That bloke had arms the size of your thighs and he was utterly exhausted. Might be useful for a bar room brawl that lasts a few minutes, not much good for real work. We agreed those show-pony pectorals were no substitute for long twitch muscles.

Our last conversation was uncharacteristically solemn. Bob had been seriously gouged by a Melbourne workshop that ignored his mechanical instincts, profoundly misdiagnosed engine problems in his Nissan and proceeded with a re-build racking up a huge bill, before returning to his original suggestion to solve a relatively simple problem.

The mammoth bill had to be paid to get his truck back on the road and keep faith with his clients. Bob spent the last months of his life worrying about the injustice and dimensions of this crippling loss. I’m confident the outcome would have been very different if that breakdown were handled in Alice Springs.

Today as we remember and pay tribute to Bob Talbot we must confront the most difficult consequences of his passing. We reflect on his partnership with the amazing Leanne and his two remarkable sons.

Hopefully our personal grief at Bob’s loss might be validated and shaped by the strength of our collective memories, of a generous truck driver and friend to all in need across inland Australia.

We take comfort that he chose to be our friend and in honouring Bob Talbot, I hope I speak for others present at this wake, when I pledge whatever assistance Leanne needs from us in the coming weeks, months and years to help her adapt and rebuild.

Postscript: An earlier version of this eulogy was read at the Wake to honour Bob held at the Deck Bar at Double Tree Hilton on Sunday 26th July. There I met the neighbours, his industry friends and extended "family".

Whenever I visited Bob and Leanne at Grant Road I was occasionally perturbed at the plant and equipment notably various trailers devouring his nature strip and invariably encroaching beyond. In fairness his equipment was mostly offsite, working the remote locales of his clients.

Bob had tried to downsize in recent years and gave up the industrial yard at Milner Road selling his prime-mover and buying the faithful Hino but regardless his working life just seemed to get busier and busier.

Perhaps the greatest tribute to Bob and Leanne was revealed through the presence of so many of their Grant Road neighbours at his wake. Several admitted their longing for a planted verge reflecting a normal residential street but how could you be angry at Bob, the perfect neighbour who clearly lacked the profitability to justify a huge industrial yard.

End note: Bob Talbot passed quickly and many were shocked when they heard the news. Realising that people living on remote communities, pastoral stations and towns would want to hear this news we decided to publish this eulogy with Leanne’s blessing.

PHOTO at top: Bob Talbot at Luca's Bar. The Mintabie community, including its pub was progressively demolished by Government decree from 2020.