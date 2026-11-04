By Ralph Folds

An insider at Alice Springs Town Council has raised serious concerns, alleging that boarding cages at the animal shelter are frequently empty while cats are being euthanised because there is supposedly no room for them.

The Alice Springs News invited the Council to comment but it neither confirmed nor denied these allegations.

It operates a commercial animal-boarding service at the shelter, charging owners between $25 and $50 a day, depending on the size of their dog or cat.

The insider says that boarding cages are often vacant.

This raises questions: Is boarding accommodation kept exclusively for fee-paying customers, even when it is vacant and cats are facing euthanasia?

If the shelter really is overwhelmed by stray animals, should it be operating a commercial boarding facility when there are other reputable alternatives in town?

The Animal Shelter has a budget of $672,000 this financial year. Ratepayers are entitled to understand how this substantial investment is being managed and whether its resources are being used effectively and ethically.

We asked the council: What is the average occupancy of its boarding cages, the number of cats euthanised because of accommodation shortages, and whether suitable vacant boarding cages were available at the time.

It should also explain whether there is a policy preventing vacant boarding accommodation from being used to save animals' lives.

The controversy surrounding G Boy's euthanasia has already raised serious questions about the shelter's decision-making and animal management practices.

PHOTO from shelter website.