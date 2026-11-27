LETTER TO THE EDITOR The Federal National Biosecurity Committee has blocked a buffel grass Weed of National Significance listing. An email circulated to stakeholders stated that there were "divergent stakeholder views" and that consensus "could not be reached," writes Alexander Vaughan, Arid Lands Environment Centre.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Arid Lands Environment Centre has learnt that the National Biosecurity Committee (NBC) has blocked a buffel grass Weed of National Significance listing.

An email circulated to stakeholders stated that there were "divergent stakeholder views" and that consensus "could not be reached".

This decision to block national recognition of buffel grass is despite the Nationally Established Weed Priorities Assessment Report published in July, making it clear that buffel grass met all the criteria to be recognised as one of the country's worst weeds.

Buffel grass was the highest ranked species in terms of current impacts, met the criteria for the nationally significant impacts threshold, found to have many feasible and socially acceptable actions that would improve management and high benefits from nationally coordinated actions.

The Arid Lands Environment Centre is concerned that there are political factors influencing the decision rather than best available evidence and science.

The National Biosecurity Committee is made up of department representatives predominantly from agriculture and primary industry. This decision raises significant governance issues around the NBC that must be overhauled.

It is disappointing, yet sadly unsurprising that this news has been announced on a Friday afternoon after the last sitting day of Federal Parliament.

This is an absolute betrayal of communities, First Nations cultures, economies and environments that are at existential risk due to catastrophic buffel grass fires. We are talking about the loss of lives, extinctions and damage to significant culture sites.

This decision reflects total industry capture, and that decisions are not made based on evidence, risk and impacts. There is a massive regulatory conflict of interest that puts this decision by the National Biosecurity Committee into disrepute.

It has has caved to pastoral lobby groups which are promoting misinformation that national recognition will cripple their industry. It is a lie. We cannot currently eradicate buffel grass at scale. What we can do is learn from the tragedies of the past and stop making the problem worse.

The diverging stakeholder views are likely due to overstated claims of buffel grass’ economic value. Here in the Northern Territory, buffel grass was found to cost 60 times its economic benefits.

Alexander Vaughan, Policy Advocacy Coordinator, Arid Lands Environment Centre.