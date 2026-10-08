October 8, 2026

First sod turned for huge mine near Alice

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Work is officially starting today on the Arafura Rare Earths Nolans Project, 135km north of Alice Springs, in which Canberra is investing $1.2 billion of the $1.6 billion cost, according to Madeleine King, Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia. (pictured).

She says the money is delivered through the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, the Critical Minerals Facility, the National Reconstruction Fund, and the world-leading Australian Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve.

"Importantly, government credit agencies from the United States, Canada, South Korea and Germany have joined with the Australian Government and private investment to ensure this fully integrated ore-to-oxide facility will contribute significantly to creating alternative supply chains for rare earths."

The Nolans Project is expected to supply 4% to 5% of global demand for them.

NT Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro says Nolans is the largest mining investment in Territory history, and over its 38-year life, will be "positioning Alice Springs as the logistics, services and workforce hub for construction and decades of operations to follow".

The mine and processing plant will employ more than 600 during construction and around 350 ongoing. A 250-bed workforce accommodation site (in the photo above) is targeted for completion by the end of next month.

Rare earths are a vital component for magnets and electric motors in machines and vehicles taking over the world.

Nolans is expected to annually produce US$610m worth of rare earth and US$79m worth of phosphoric acid, a clear chemical used to make fertilisers, flavour food and drinks, and remove rust.

The project is expected to annually spend US$30m on mining, US$139m on processing, US$24m on general costs and administration and US$35m on production transport, royalties and selling.

Nolans will become only the third fully integrated rare earths ore-to-oxide operation outside mainland China and is expected to produce around 4% of global neodymium-praseodymium oxide demand outside China, according to a statement by Ms Finocchiaro.