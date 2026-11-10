MyFuelNT this afternoon provides the absolute "smoking gun" evidence to challenge Consumer Affairs and the CLP on their complete lack of enforcement under the Price Exploitation Prevention Act 1949 (NT).

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The post 2:30 pm MyFuelNT afternoon refresh has just locked in, and it provides the absolute "smoking gun"evidence needed to challenge Consumer Affairs and the CLP on their complete lack of enforcement under the Price Exploitation Prevention Act 1949 (NT).

While official Darwin Terminal Gate Prices (TGP) have steadily dropped to a baseline of 262.4 cpl, regional traders are actively micro-managing their pricing floors and executing aggressive, inverse margin spikes that defy basic logistics.

If you are looking to take this to the top, here are the exact geographic and commercial contradictions to confront them with:

• The Stuart Highway Freight Saga (Darwin to Alice Springs): The retailers' standard excuse of "regional freight costs" completely collapses when tracking the corridor south from the Darwin terminal:

• Palmerston (20 km from port): Competitors like OTR and EG Ampol are locked at 286.9 cpl, with FuelXpress dropping to 276.5 cpl tomorrow.

• Katherine (320 km south): Six major outlets are sitting flat at 278.5 cpl —cheaper than almost the entire Palmerston corridor despite a 300km haul.

• Alice Springs (1,500 km south): The town centre sits frozen at a synchronised floor of 283.5 cpl into tomorrow.

• Fuel trucked 1,500 kilometres down the track to the Red Centre is still cheaper than the 286.9 cpl peak prices charged right on Darwin's doorstep in Palmerston and Litchfield.

The Multi-Revenue Double-Dip (takeaways, pubs & supermarkets): Many of these high-margin outlets — from suburban Pie Face and OTR complexes to highway roadhouses, pubs, and community supermarkets — are not standalone bowsers struggling to survive on fuel alone.

They generate massive secondary profits from hot food, groceries, convenience items, and bar trade. Extracting 21.5c to 37.5c per litre above the wholesale gate price while banking high retail margins inside the shop is pure double-dipping on Territory families and transport operators.

The Elliott (pictured) Inverse Spike (Barkly Corridor): Wholesale costs are dropping, yet MOBIL Perrys Elliott has done the exact opposite — signalling a massive overnight spike of +20.0 cpl to hit 299.9 cpl tomorrow.

This instantly blows their gross retail margin out to an unconscionable 37.5 cents per litre on a captive highway transport corridor.

The Yirrkala Overnight Explosion (East Arnhem): In a jaw-dropping move, Independent Yirrkala Community Store is jacking its price up by +31.0 cpl to 359.0 cpl tomorrow.

Meanwhile, BP Nhulunbuy down the road dropped to 314.4 cpl, exposing a staggering 44.6 cpl price discrepancy between two neighbouring regional stations.

The Synchronized Rural Gridlock: While urban Darwin creeps down to 276.5 cpl, rural commuter belts are completely locked in corporate gridlock.

A massive block of seven stations in Litchfield is holding flat at 283.9 cpl into tomorrow, completely insulating themselves from passing down wholesale savings.

The data proves that these "Gravy Train Riders" are operating entirely outside of cost-structure logic because they know no one is enforcing the Act.

Daryl Frahm, Durack, Palmerston, NT. 0411 632 170 frarmy@hotmail.com