By ERWIN CHLANDA

Getting First Nation people into the fast lane of commerce is widely considered vital for reducing entrenched racial tensions. However, the Commonwealth's multi billion dollar effort in this field, under Minister and NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, is fraught.

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs Julian Leeser, talking with the Alice Springs News, says top level investigations about the Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP) have been started and stalled without any apparent decisions.

An Auditor General's report "absolutely smashed" the Labor-created IPP.

He says his predecessor, Arrernte woman Kerrynne Liddle, now a Senator for SA, called for more skills transfer under the scheme and condemned black cladding.

That happens when a white company teams up with a black company that is regarded as Aboriginal controlled and has access to contracts under government procurement policies – but the white company calls the shots.

To stop that is the job of Supply Nation – but does it?

Mr Leeser (pictured) quotes from an Australian National Audit Office 2025 report that between July 2016 and September 2024, in the case of 63% of all contracts, worth $69.3 billon, IPP reporting was exempted from mandatory minimum requirements without adequate explanations.

“Reforms to the IPP were renounced in 2025 without a clear understanding of the policies’ effectiveness," he says.

“You had Minister McCarthy making these changes in February 2025 with no sense of whether these policies were effective or not, and no sense of having the Auditor General’s report to help ensure that the policy was achieving its objective.”

Which is that "the economic benefits of the IPP are genuinely flowing to First Nations people as intended,” according to the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

A spokesman for Supply Nation says it has a commercial arrangement with the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) for the provision of services to manage the national directory of Indigenous businesses, the Indigenous Business Direct (IBD), and undertake verification on behalf of the Commonwealth.

“Businesses verified by Supply Nation and listed on the IBD are audited at least once a year to ensure ongoing compliance,” he says.

One way of joining the IPP club is for 50% or 51% of the company's shares being in Aboriginal hands, or the company is listed with the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporation (ORIC) which publishes comprehensive financial information about the companies listed.

A company well-known in the NT but active also elsewhere in Australia, Intract Australia Pty Ltd, chose the first option.

John Gary Briggs (pictured), of Rockleigh in South Australia, holds 51% of the shares.

The Cooperative Research Centre for Transformations in Mining Economies (CRC Time), which according to its website is "working together to reimagine post-mine transformations" says about Mr Briggs, who is a member: "John is a proud Yorta Yorta man from Cummrugunja, part of the Barmah Forest on the Murray River border region between Victoria and New South Wales.

"He is one of three original founders of Intract Australia Pty Ltd."

Intract General Manager Luke Taylor says the company employs just under 90 people and of those, about 94% identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

"Many of these employees have been with the business for a number of years.

"Intract is certified with Supply Nation and has a collaboration partner in MSA which assists us in delivering projects.

"As a private company, Intract doesn’t publicly disclose other information."

MSA is McMahon Services Australia Pty Ltd which has 49% of the Intract shares.

McMahon describes itself on its website as the "largest and most diverse privately owned business.

"We now have offices throughout Australia and New Zealand, more than 1,200 employees, and an extensive fleet of company-owned plant and equipment."

When the National Indigenous Australians Agency was asked under Freedom of Information about the 100 biggest recipients under the Indigenous Procurement Policy in Australia, it named Intract in third place with, $277m.

We contacted Senator McCarthy for comment last Friday.

PHOTO: McMahon site in Alice Springs from the company's website.