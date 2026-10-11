October 11, 2026

Is he the answer to the buffel plague?

By ALEX NELSON

I've observed and photographed termite interactivity with buffel grass for almost three decades.

I'm no expert on termite species identification but it's obvious several are able to exploit buffel grass as a food resource.

These insects display a range of behaviours in exploiting this abundant food resource, and it's clear they are rapidly adapting to the presence of buffel grass.

Of special note is that buffel grass which has been killed with glyphosate is not favoured by termites.

Consequently, dry grass left standing may not be touched for several years but is eventually consumed when it is severely degraded from exposure to the elements.

This may be the best part of a decade. It remains to be determined if the insects are repelled by chemical residues or it's simply a behavioural response to lack of physical disturbance.

Meanwhile Jessica Burdon, of LandscapeSA, acknowledged my work in buffel control “since not long after it was planted and seeded in the environment.

“He had some very interesting perspectives around termite consumption of buffel in and around Alice Springs.

“Historically he managed the Olive Pink Botanic Garden and was instigator of a lot of the buffel control there.

“He noticed over time that particularly in the rocky outcrops that there was substantial consumption taking place.

“He now hand weeds all the buffel and lays it on the ground to encourage termite and others to consume it.”

IMAGES: Top from Ray White website. Above right Termites foraging around dead buffel grass at night, Pitchi Richi. Below Crows foraging in dry buffel for termites. By ALEX NELSON.