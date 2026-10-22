October 22, 2026

Kumanjayi Little Baby tragedy lays bare government failures

By ERWIN CHLANDA

If the answer is unsatisfactory the reason often lies in the question.

NT Children Minister Robyn Cahill commissioned an “examination of the Department of Children and Families’ management of the case of Kumanjayi Little Baby”.

The question about the tragedy that broke the heart of the Central Australian community, and much of the nation’s, could have been: “What would have kept the five-year-old girl from being murdered" as it is alleged.

What we have now is a damning review of 21,700 words (an AI Assistant estimate) with 45 recommendations, 44 of which are directed at the department. One is directed at the CLP Government, elected more than two years ago. It is responsible for mismanagement of biblical proportions.

But there is no “examination” of other groups of people responsible for Kumanjayi Little Baby's well-being: One is her extended family.

The other is the police, the source of 11 notifications of risk made in her short life. Police Minister Lia Finocchiaro, when asked for an interview, hid behind her minders. The full story will need to emerge over a long time as it works its way through the courts.

Sue-Anne Hunter (pictured), a Wurundjeri and Ngurai Illum Wurrung woman and the National Commissioner for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People, is taking a stab at the review but declines to be questioned about her assertions.

She says in written statements that the 62-page only mentions the word Aboriginal six times.

“It appears only in the terminology note and the appendices.

“The review doesn’t consider community-led ways of deciding who is safe, such as Elders, Aboriginal-led family decision-making or community-controlled organisations.”

Have these not abysmally failed, the Alice Sprigs News asked her. No answer.

HUNTER: The Report does not adequately consider Kumanjayi Little Baby's family's culture, identity or kin.

NEWS: Have these not failed entirely in their expected function to protect Kumanjayi? No answer.

HUNTER: The report does not draw on the knowledge of the Aboriginal organisations who worked with them.

NEWS: Which ones, and what did they do? No answer.

HUNTER: Instead, it places the blame and the weight of these failures on her mother.

NEWS: How does the report do that? No answer.

NEWS: Should there also have been recommendations directed at the Aboriginal community and if so, what should these have been? No answer.

We had an agreement, through a minder with Ms Hunter, annual salary $376,640, that she would give us an interview if we provided questions in writing. When she received them she reneged.

As Ms Hunter observes but will not discuss, there is insufficient contact between the department and the public it is meant to serve.

She says in her media release: “The Report highlights clear under-resourcing, staffing issues, and a lack of effective risk management.

“DCF's occupancy and vacancy rates vary over time; however, for the period around the time of the disappearance of Kumanjayi Little Baby, the Alice Springs child protection team was experiencing a 40 per cent vacancy rate.”

The review, mercifully written in plain English, focusses on flawed dealings within Minister Cahill’s department and in contacts with other government bureaucracies.

There is a compelling feeling of no-brainer: How come review writers Karen Webb APM and Greg Shanahan PSM felt compelled to make recommendations including these:

The checking of suitability of adults nominated to undertake a protective role for children should include searches of relevant Department of Children and Families (DCF) records and, where appropriate, enquiries with police … including “criminal history and relevant police intelligence, including but not limited to, matters of violence, Domestic and Family Violence, sexual offending, drug misuse and document its assessment of suitability.

“DCF [should] work with NT Police, Corrections, Health, Education, Housing and other relevant information Sharing Entities.”

“DCF and NT Police [should] ensure that information relevant to child protection decisions is timely, accurate, sufficiently detailed and contextualised.”

“DCF [should] undertake a workforce capacity and demand analysis to determine the number, location, classification and level of experience of staff required to meet current and projected demand. The analysis should take account of case complexity, statutory responsibilities, existing backlogs and the level of practitioner experience required to safely manage different categories of child protection work.”

“DCF [should] establish a longer-term workforce sustainability strategy that incorporates professional recognition, career progression, mentoring, workforce wellbeing and retention initiatives.”

“Assessment of Domestic Family Violence (DFV) in a child protection context therefore requires more than recording that violence is present. lt requires consideration of the nature, frequency, severity and pattern of the violence, whether it is escalating, its impact on the child, the circumstances and protective capacity of the non-offending parent, and the likelihood of further harm.

“The Review team heard from DCF staff and stakeholders that DFV risk assessments are not routinely undertaken as part of child protection assessments.

“This raises questions about whether staff have the necessary knowledge, skills and tools to consistently assess DFV and its implications for child safety.”

“DCF further advised that it does not routinely undertake formal checks, such as police history or intelligence checks, of persons nominated by families to form part of the natural network.”

Staffing is clearly a worry for Minister Cahill (pictured).

“The Review team heard that a significant proportion of newer practitioners have relocated to the Northern Territory following qualification, while experienced practitioners have left DCF through turnover with many being recruited by other agencies and sectors within the Northern Territory.

“This creates an ongoing need to recruit and develop new practitioners while also retaining the organisational knowledge and practice expertise of more experienced staff.

“Vacancy rates, particularly the approximately 40 percent vacancy rate identified in the Alice Springs team, place pressure on existing practitioners,” discloses the review.

The next scheduled court hearing for the accused killer, Jefferson Lewis (at right), 47, who has not yet entered a plea, is December 3 in Alice Springs.