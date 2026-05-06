May 6, 2026

Lewis excused from appearing in court

... but town remembers Kumanjayi Little Baby

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It remains unclear when Jefferson Lewis (pictured), accused of murdering five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, will appear in court and enter a plea.

With the consent of his lawyer, Mitchell Donaldson, Lewis was excused from the case’s first hearing yesterday and Judge Anthony Hopkins also excused him from the adjourned hearing on July 30.

The long adjournment was sought by prosecutor Patrick Williams who told the court there had been a “very substantial police investigation” and “there is going to be a very large amount of material on this brief … a volume of civilian statements, forensic evidence and other evidence.

“In light of that the prosecution is seeking an adjournment to the preliminary examination list for mention on July 30 and of a brief service order on July 16.”

By that date the Judge ordered “all evidence and materials available to the Crown to be provided to the defence” by July 16.

The girl went missing last month and her body was found after a five day search in which hundreds of locals took part.

She was honoured on Monday when people in the annual Bangtail Muster parade wore pink, Kumanjayi Little Baby’s favourite colour. She is pictured with the consent of her family.

People will gather tomorrow (Thursday) at 5.30pm on Anzac Oval to remember her.

PHOTOS: The ABC's lead story on May Day featured the Bangtail Muster performers in pink. Other photos courtesy the police.