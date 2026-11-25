By ERWIN CHLANDA

Outback identity Les Pilton says he will continue to charge a higher price for diesel which is currently $3.879 per litre until his Barrow Creek roadhouse and hotel has recovered from a 55% loss of income.

He says in January the Liquor Commission stopped the sale of alcohol for 320 days over what he calls a trivial offence: “People were buying drinks in the approved section of the historic hotel but then took them outside of that area to watch the sport on television or even to enjoy the magnificent sunsets.”

Although the Licencing Branch recommended reducing the penalty to one day, the ban was not lifted until early this month.

Mr Pilton says he set the fuel price on January 1 and did not increase it “as fuel prices rose around Australia.

"We give discounts for bulk purchases and we’ll adjust the prices with improvements in suppliers’ on site price,” Mr Pilton says.

He in his 39th year of running the hotel on the Stuart Highway, 300 km north of Alice Springs. Barrow Creek is also the site of an historic overland telegraph station.

He says: “The generator still has to run, whether there are two people or 200 here. It costs $720 a day to run.

“I’ve got to get back on track. I’m a loyal person.

“I owe money to my family, my friends, suppliers, even the lawyers who represented me against the commission.

“It will be a long road to recovery. We will be lowering our price as fuel prices ease. We will remain grateful to all the people who have stood by us and historic Barrow Creek which is now 94 years old.”

Mr Pilton is now able to save money on diesel transport. Absurdly, his former supplier freighted fuel from Darwin to Alice Springs and from there via the local distributor back to Barrow Creek.

The new supplier now drops the fuel off on the way through.

Meanwhile, fuel price watchdog Sarge Frarmy says NT Controller of Prices Jimmy Kiploks refuses to exercise his statutory power to cap petrol or diesel prices in the Territory.

He quotes Mr Kiploks as saying he "has not formed a view that price exploitation may be occurring".

Mr Frarmy says the Barrow Creek price is $1.395 per litre above Darwin and $1.164 higher than Alice Springs.