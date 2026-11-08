By Mike Gillam

MIKE GILLAM marvels about the splendour of wildflowers after good rains, but he is also driven to look at what is being done, and what is not, about safeguarding The Centre's natural beauty. And he takes a shot at governments focussing their efforts on the more populated regions. All photographs © Mike Gillam.

It can take days or even weeks to sift through the heterogenous habitats of Centralia and find an engaging image. Significant land systems can prove especially frustrating for desert photographers who must wrestle with subtlety that all too often fails to convey the magic of being there.

Beguiled and mesmerised by this dynamic country, my hard won and searching frames are often deleted in the clear light of review. Commitment and patience, time and travel are the only course for those who want to understand this country, its rhythms and peaks. Luck aside, the desert ultimately reveals its essence to those who pay their dues.

A vast murmuration of budgerigars captured in fleeting and agreeable light represents the pinnacle in my photographic quest but other subjects are even more elusive and no less spectacular. From a communication standpoint the episodic peaks that elevate "unremarkable" but ecologically significant country with displays of flowering plants are without parallel in the art of desert storytelling.

Tarcoonyinna filigree

On such rare occasions arid country dazzles as ephemeral plant communities climax and bloom in conspicuous rapture. Nowadays, working largely for myself I can seize these moments, abandon schedules and focus for a frenetic hour or so.

Last September following higher than average rainfall I stumbled upon such a seasonal event, on a road trip from Alice Springs to our Coober Pedy outstation and approximately 75 km north of Marla.

As we breasted a rise and began the gradual descent towards Tarcoonyinna Creek I gasped at the carpets of pink Schoenia punctuated with bright red Sturt’s desert pea and taller waving stems of purple Ptilotus and golden everlastings, Xerochrysum brachteatum.

Roadside shrubs and trees shone, their foliage washed of accumulated dust while patches of deeper red soils indicate the magnitude of rains over previous weeks.

I noticed a near absence of buffel grass on the roadside and pulled over. My niece, a newcomer to the arid zone was suitably impressed while I was nothing short of euphoric in this gathering of old friends and survivors from the pre-buffel era.

Haloes of red, yellow and purple rejoiced in the partial shade and nitrogen rich patches encircling shrubs of mulga, witchetty bush and Sennas. Imposing mulga ant nests, parapets recently raised and decorated with a fine covering of mulga phyllodes, are a prominent feature of such country but this day they’re eclipsed and hidden by wildflower colour and fresh plant growth.

Small groups of budgerigars and cockatiels are feeding on the ground, ever alert to the calls of honey eaters that parley across the tree canopies. Less cautious, wood swallows, possibly family groups swoop each other and flying insects of uncertain identity.

There was also a faint background sound, a humming or vibration of active insects. Wasps, unseen on this occasion were doubtless mating already anticipating the surfeit of caterpillars, spiders and grasshopper nymphs to come.

Wildflowers in mulga.

Some of the standing dead mulgas exhibit fire or lightning scars that have scorched the trunks. Yet many of these fire prone trees are still standing and their flaking bark, habitat for unseen invertebrates, (flat crevice spiders and Gryllacridids) diaphanous geckos and pygmy goannas is miraculously intact due to the absence of buffel grass.

Compared to native grasses, the high biomass of exotic buffel burns much hotter and vaporises mulga stands that can be reduced to treeless savannah after several spaced wildfire events.

Lying prone, dead mulgas are preserved in graphic filigree, time honoured monuments of a biodiverse community shaped by the ebb and flow of nutrients over time and spared the fiery flash of a buffel regime.

Beaten flat by the elements, these pale skeletons, represent deep mulga time, woodlands aging and renewing gracefully. Humming with life, crowded with pollinators and ultimately processed by detritivores, fungi and occasionally fire.

Moisture from recent rain

It persists also where the soil has been perforated by millions of invertebrates. In this way a great many insects including beetles benefit from burrow architecture that captures rainfall.

Beneficial minor "floods" create an expanded onion shaped moisture zone surrounding vertical burrows, persisting for weeks after surrounding soils have dried out.

At another level it’s not unusual to find beetle larvae sharing the 100 mm wide moisture zone surrounding the adult burrows less than 10 mm in diameter. Enhanced moisture can also prove a disadvantage enabling goannas and other predators to more efficiently reach their prey.

Mulga and witchettys were flowering in September and I anticipate significant seed set, ready in late October for collection, dispersal and incidental burial by a community of ants.

Several species are inspecting the canopies of mulga seeking out the extra floral nectary glands, barely visible to the human eye, that offer tiny specks of sweet nectar.

On rare occasion and following major rain events sap sucking insects have been known to excrete a minor "flood" of nectar, that may appear as translucent sheets hanging from branches and creating a visually spectacular feast, collected by honey pot ants and stored in replete chambers underground. Sadly not this time!

Desert pea and golden everlastings.

Decomposing phyllodes form blankets of insulating litter, perfect conditions for a community, not quite "fossorial" in the strictest sense, of invertebrates, legless lizards and cryptic sand swimming skinks and snakes.

Fallen foliage, timber and roots are whittled away by the termite host, turning over soil, their bodies feeding a remarkable web of reptiles and frogs. Reaching depths of over 30 cm goanna diggings have exposed the spiralling shafts of scorpions, the vertical burrows of spiders and those of centipedes, hiding from the summer heat and less effectively, the attention of hungry predators.

No writing can do justice to mulga shrublands of such vigour. I can only sense the astonishing microbiological synergies that enable termites to digest food so vividly described by ecologist Steve Morton in his book on Australian Deserts published in 2022; or for that matter the Mycorrhizae that partner with root-nodule bacteria to enhance nitrogen fixation in host Acacias.

Crowding these dead Acacia vignettes, the bunched wildflowers of spring have replaced the missing foliage of now stark and inverted tree skeletons. Once erect and funnel shaped mulga canopies have come to resemble giant pressed botanical specimens, their graphic splendour, as pages in a book, demand our attention and deeper understanding. In a celebration of death, ivory limbs provide strong compositions, with leading lines for this photographer. The overcast light is a gift.

Flowing into the Alberaga River during flood events, Tarcoonyinna Creek is a somewhat isolated drainage about 40 km in length and while buffel grass is certainly present, the upstream section seems like a potential candidate for buffel control.

The photographs in this article were all taken north of the river crossing at the Stuart Highway, an area of shallow sandy soils that overlay heavier red earth and clay subsoils sloping gradually down to the Eucalypt lined watercourse. Most of the country I walked across was remarkably free of buffel but without intervention this invasive will inevitably move upslope from the creek, its speed resisted somewhat by gradient.

I fly the drone and confirm the immediate extent of this botanical splendour exceeding much more than several square kilometres in size flowing east and west of the highway through mulga woodlands with witchetty, Senna and Eremophilla understorey. An hour later we were on our way again. I was in high spirits, confident that I’d taken a dozen images that would elevate the pages of any book but...

What is the future of Tarcoonyinna?

I wonder if this might be a perfect native seed bank, a "reserve" that continues to inspire and inform local artists while we wait for an enlightened time when leaders come to view these places as a priceless legacy and a blueprint for the future.

Tarcoonyinna service track.

Such last lines of defence, bastions against buffel domination are urgently required. The protection and management offered by major national parks and reserves, often based on iconic landscapes of majestic scale but hopelessly infested with buffel are not enough.

A scattered mosaic of the country in between is also required to support an effective system of native seed banks. Such an approach is uniquely placed to bring land management jobs to remote communities while protecting the spirit and vigour of country so incredibly important for human society and wellbeing.

On nature laws and protections, political leadership is absent and this directly impacts the imperatives of addressing climate change and ecosystem collapse facing remote communities.

In recent decades, Ministers for the Environment have failed to behave as champions for their portfolios, almost without exception, choosing instead to facilitate the ambitions of corporates. This political dereliction of duty is fuelling a backlash in the bush but there’s little sign the political duopoly have noticed or are ready to reform. I’d predict in time that people will get over their fear of "wokeness" and given the right local candidates will turn to the Greens and pro-environment independents.

Following recent defeats of the Amazon-destroying Bolsonaro dynasty in Brazil and now the Republicans in the US, One Nation is distancing itself from the Trump style it once promised supporters.

Ultimately, I predict a better informed bush electorate will be looking for substance over style and the numerical weakness of remote electorates might be compensated by the power of the message coming from places like Coober Pedy and the APY Lands.

For the natural environment, change can’t come quickly enough. While social issues, living standards and the corrosive impact of FIFO administration looms large in the minds of my Coober Pedy friends, their baked in love of the arid north is something that most visiting politicians and bureaucrats, groomed by city living, fail to understand.

On the natural environment, evidence of State, Territory and federal Government neglect is stark. The tourism industry should be screaming for action but even vested interests are missing in this advocacy drought.

Reflecting on Tarcoonyinna I consider the regional geography of a place that so many "locals" drive through without a second glance. As I’ve written previously these headwater creeks and catchments of the Lake Eyre Basin, should be an absolute priority for the South Australian and Northern Territory Governments.

Tarcoonyinna enjoys significant social assets. Much of this country lies within De Rose Hill station, a well managed pastoral lease, renowned for its native woolly butt grasses, with much of the country buffel free.

Mulga and native grasses.

Buffel grass thrives on disturbance and its absence in key areas including pastoral country is encouraging. The Aboriginal owned Granite Downs, about 40 km away declares land management and eco-tourism priorities for this former pastoral lease, recently designated an IBA, or important bird area by Birds Australia, on the basis of “…the near threatened chestnut-breasted whiteface at its north-western distribution limit …”

Closer still Iwantja (Indulkana) is a large community with a great school that might be enlisted to help in land management training and projects.

Help from the state Government

This will be needed to evaluate, coordinate and fund such a process. “…54 Regional NRM organisations work with people across the country – from the local to national level to manage our land, water, soil, plants and animals …”

The Northern Territory, at 17.5% of Australia, is represented by a single Natural Resource Management Board and residents living in the southern region won’t be surprised to see all three NT projects are clustered in the far north.

The NRM’s pattern of project density favouring the most populated areas is repeated in South Australia.

Natural Resource Management project map: South Australia too seems to have a Berrimah Line, except it's upside-down.

In the arid areas of South Australia there are two dedicated and huge Natural Resource Management regions (NRMs), from a total of six. At 6.83% of the continent the "South Australia arid landscape Board" is relevant to this essay, distinctive in being the largest of South Australia’s NRM’s and the only one that has NO designated projects.

Incredibly this NRM, devoid of specific "projects" includes Lake Eyre and a large swathe of the biodiverse rich channel country eg. Goyder Lagoon. To the west, the Alintjara Wilurara NRM at 3.25% of Australia indicates two funded projects.

In the much smaller but well serviced region denoted "Northern and York landscape Board" I struggle to count the twelve overlapping project dots on their crowded map so I’m guessing the NRM’s financial commitments and staff are heavily weighted towards South Australia’s southern climes.

I’m not implying those areas without dots are indicative of complete neglect, obviously there may be a background of routine or patch buffel control across the blank areas and across the state.

In South Australia, the NRM Boards are responsible for buffel grass control and one assumes, strategic land management thinking. The prospects for surveying, reviewing and establishing native seed banks in northern South Australia appears to have stalled or never begun.

While weed legislation in South Australia could be said to lead the nation, in some remote regions conditions on the ground are becoming dire, a pattern of state Government neglect that has dogged Coober Pedy for more than a decade. The NRM website confirms my fears, that the semi arid and arid zones, under siege from rapacious buffel grass variants and hybrids, is attracting an underwhelming response from Government across the country.

Fire scars and Eremophilla.

I would argue that money spent keeping this exotic out of biodiverse landscapes, still largely buffel free, represents the highest potential cost benefits for natural resource management. Frankly I’m seeing little or no action in this regard and the buffel tsunami is just getting started. Without Government action, the miracle of Tarcoonyinna and many other natural cathedrals could vanish within a decade.

Prior to 2015 I would have discussed Tarcoonyinna with Coober Pedy’s NRM officer, a highly respected and committed buffel control advocate who was told one day her position was being transferred to the Port Augusta office if she cared to apply.

A local resident, she declined the move and the cause of buffel grass control stalled as a consequence in this critical region of the far north. Responsible for buffel control state-wide, the Landscape Boards of SA have no staff located in Coober Pedy.

The federal Government’s abject failure to lead in this crisis has further eroded public morale and a collective sense of duty in those charged with the conservation of publicly owned lands.

An NRM levy is included in the rates all South Australian residents. This must rankle in Coober Pedy, a remote community disempowered by the state Government through an interminable, shambolic and expensive administration process.

As an aside, the Coober Pedy administration appointed and controlled by the state Government of South Australia are conspicuously ignoring their legislated obligations to control buffel grass within the town area.

The last thing local residents need as they watch the landscapes they love being invaded by exotics, is a faraway promise of more FIFO support from Port Augusta or Adelaide. To face the challenges of the future they do need advocacy and urgent action returned to the community of Coober Pedy and the far north.

All photographs © Mike Gillam.