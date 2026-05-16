May 16, 2026

Missing 12 year old girl

UPDATE 9.30am May 17: Police no longer holds concern.

Police are concerned about the safety of 12-year-old Ruby who was last seen on Monday, May 11 leaving her home in Bath Street, Alice Springs.

She was reported as missing yesterday.

Police say she was wearing a black jumper, black shorts, socks with thongs and a distinctive black choker and black and white beaded necklace.

Ruby is described as having a skinny build, approximately 150cm tall, between 50 and 60 kilograms. Her hair is described as a combination of natural brown and dyed blonde, often worn in a scrunchy. Ruby has a stud in her right ear and potentially has piercings in both.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 131 444 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 9.30am May 17: Police no longer holds concern.