By ERWIN CHLANDA

A $2m remote training hub will be established in Mutitjulu, the location of the first tourism facilities which were removed in the 1980s to protect nature close to Uluru.

The facilities were moved to Yulara, also known as the Ayers Rock Resort.

This is the second major expenditure at Mutitjulu by the Federal Government which seems resolved to re-settle the location with Indigenous people.

According to NT Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, Minister for Indigenous Australians, the hub will provide "on Country" training for local residents as well as people from Imanpa and Docker River (Kaltukatjara).

The new facility, to be operational by mid-2027, will include indoor training and mentoring spaces, outdoor learning and meeting areas, accessibility improvements, audio-visual equipment and upgraded digital infrastructure to support face-to-face learning.

Senator McCarthy, in a media release issued with Andrew Giles, Minister for Skills and Training, says the hub will provide accredited and non-accredited training, including the delivery of foundation language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills, and other vocational education and training in areas of local need, such as construction, land and environmental management, hospitality and infrastructure.

"Dedicated transport will be provided to learners and a hub coordinator will work with community members, registered training organisations and employers, supporting learners and connecting them to employment outcomes."

It is the second of seven remote training hubs being delivered through the Albanese Government's $30m Central Australia Remote Training Hubs Network, says the Senator.

PHOTO: Minister Giles {white shirt} with representatives of the Mutitjulu Community Aboriginal Corporation earlier this year.