September 3, 2026

Murdoch media pillories Mayor Hill, gets it wrong

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Mayor Asta Hill has described as inaccurate claims in Murdoch media that the recent theft of her partner’s car has not been reported to the police.

“There is a PROMIS number for that job,” she says. “The matter came to the attention of the police in the first instance and following that we had discussions with the police.”

The allegation was reported prominently in The Australian newspaper and on the Bolt Report (pictured) on Sky News which claimed Mayor Hill had tried to skew crime statistics.

“I find it very strange that the story had gained the focus that it has," she says.

"There are really noteworthy stories to be covered right now. There would be countless cars that would have been stolen all over Australia on that night. It’s curious that my partner’s car being stolen has gained the interest of a national broadsheet and other outlets.”

NEWS: You are usually called “Greens Mayor” while other public figures are not referred to by their political affiliations.

HILL: I can really not speculate as to the motivations of people who are making that commentary. What I would appreciate commentary to focus on is the hard work I am doing on council for our community and to speak specifically to actual comments I make, to decisions I make, debates that I engage in, rather than my membership in a party. Many current elected members are members of political parties and so are many former elected members. I really don’t think that is appropriately the focus for discussion and commentary.

NEWS: The council appears to have two voting blocks, one containing five elected members, including you, and the other has four. Cr Allison Bitar defected from your side over the apology to Pine Gap following the use at a protest of a discarded council marquee. Does that indicate a change of the power structure?

HILL: I’m not sure it’s fair to categorise the council as being in two groups. We are required to act in the best interest of our community, on a wide range of matters. We vote according to our assessment of those interests.

Meanwhile a ratepayers group headed up by former Councillor Murray Stewart is calling for Mayor Hill’s resignation.

He says the group has about 25 members and retired OLSH principal Michael Hurley as its vice president.

Mr Stewart says Mayor Hill had reneged on her pledge to keep politics out of the council, raised again criticism of her position on Australia Day, does not like her calling Alice Springs Mparntwe and accused her of being influenced by “interstate powerbrokers” such as Larissa Waters.

“Our town should not be used for political aims,” says Mr Stewart.

During her election campaign in August last year Mayor Hill pledged: “I would not to be doing any other work. I would like to be completely devoted to the position. Not having been a Mayor before I don't know whether Mr Paterson [her predecessor] was able to juggle the two.

“But the starting point for me would be that I would not want it to be a juggling act. I'll be wanting to devote all my working time and probably much more to that position. I would not want to be distracted by multiple competing obligations, stepping into such an important role.”

It’s a commitment that invites looking back at occasions when being on council was seen as a road to bigger and better things.

Elected members stepping from local to state or federal government, or wanting to, have clear connections with political parties. They are sitting with them.

Yet Mayor Hill is pilloried for being a member of the Greens. She campaigned as a Greens candidate in the 2024 NT election, but stood as an independent, endorsed by the Greens, in the mayoral race that she won following a highly polished campaign.

The "stepping stone" stories are numerous.

Former Mayor Damien Ryan stood for the CLP in the NT Legislative Assembly seat of Araluen in 2020 and the Federal seat of Lingiari in 2022 but missed out both times.

Allison Bitar, a councillor from 2021, unsuccessfully contested for Labor the NT Assembly seat of Braitling in 2024.

A string of aldermen made it into the Assembly, most of them as Country Liberal Party (CLP) members.

In 1974 Paul Everingham won Jingili and in 1978 became the first Territory Chief Minister.

Over the decades others included Ray Hanrahan (Flynn), Richard Lim (Greatorex), Loraine Braham (Braitling), Robyn Lambley (Araluen).

Mayor Leslie Oldfield stood for Braitling in 1990 but was not elected.

In the 2005 election Mayor Fran Kilgariff, daughter of CLP founder Bernie Kilgariff, stood in Greatorex for the ALP but CLP Deputy Leader Lim retained the seat – both leading lights in the council.

Kylie Bonanni contested Fong Lim in 2020 but was not elected.

Labor’s Chansey Paech gained Namatjira in 2016 and Gwoja in 2020.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price was elected to the Senate for the Northern Territory in 2022 and re-elected in 2025, defecting from the Nationals to the Liberals. In her campaigning first time round she described herself as Deputy Mayor of Alice Springs which is not an elected position but is rotated amongst the elected council members.

Bob Kennedy bid for Greatorex but missed out.

John Reeves in March 1983 won the Federal Northern Territory seat.

Di Shanahan unsuccessfully contested Araluen.

Lynne Peterkin stood for Sadadeen in 1987 but was not not elected.