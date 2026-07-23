July 23, 2026

No praise for two governments aiding First Nations businesses

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Almost half of the land mass in the Northern Territory and 85% of our Territory coastlines are Aboriginal owned. We have our land and sea rights but our people are still fighting an endless battle for our very existence.”

Northern Land Council chair Matthew Ryan, speaking in a release after a meeting of Territory land councils, appears not to see the irony in his statement: Most minorities would regard the ownership of land the size of France as a pretty good asset, especially when they are sitting on a goldmine as solar power is progressing.

Warren Williams, Central Land Council chair, chimes in: “Like all Territorians we have hopes and dreams for our children. We want a good life on our traditional lands, yet despite years of advocacy, remote housing is poorly maintained and poorly designed, education is failing our children, and the high cost of living makes us vulnerable to preventable diseases that are cutting our lives short.”

Proper design and maintenance of dwellings and the provision of affordable food are classic tasks of small business. After half a century of land rights it could be expected that Aboriginal people would have carved out an active role for themselves in these domains, especially in remote areas.

This is not the case, as Mr Williams makes it clear.

Instead the tinkering around the edges is continuing: The Feds, under Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, Minister for Indigenous Australians, has just announced are “strengthening” of their Indigenous Procurement Policy (IPP).

The target for the Commonwealth and portfolios to buy from First Nations businesses has increased to 3.25% and now aims to reach reach 4% by 2030.

“By moving to a 51% ownership and control requirement, we are backing First Nations entrepreneurs to exercise full authority over their businesses,” says the Senator.

The NT Government, since July 1, 2022, has an Aboriginal Procurement Policy (APP).

There are about 482 Aboriginal business enterprises in Central Australia, according to a spokesman for the Chief Minister.

It is understood the two programs are not collaborating. IPP sits with the National Indigenous Australian Agency which sets the framework, targets and performance outcomes for relevant Commonwealth agencies. The IPP is completely separate to the Northern Territory Government procurement framework which includes the APP.

What the programs have in common is that both governments will have to make decisions about awarding taxpayer funds to projects at least in part on racial considerations, with an obligation to favour First Nation operators on grounds other than price and quality.

We sought comment on this from industry lobbies.

The Master Builders did not provide a response.

All the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce Northern Territory, Glen Hingley, said was that his organisation had Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal members and it supports them equally.

Four years after the NT program was founded by the previous government, Ms Finocchiaro says it supports the “sustainable growth, capability and competitiveness of Territory businesses”. Clearly not much has happened so far.

“We are modernising government procurement practices to foster a more business friendly environment through a suite of procurement reforms.

“Tranche 1 of the procurement reforms were implemented in October 2025 to streamline Tier 1 and 2 thresholds, simplify procurement rules for low-risk items and establish the Territory Procurement Champion role.

“Work for Tranche 2 of procurement reforms are underway, including the Aboriginal Procurement Policy and will have a greater focus on employment pathways and outcomes.”

PHOTO Facebook.