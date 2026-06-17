June 17, 2026

NT law about straying stock applies on Aboriginal land

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Federal Court has determined that a Territory law allowing the retrieval of livestock that strayed onto a neighbouring property operates concurrently with the NT Land Rights Act.

The decision last week by Justice O’Sullivan in Yalpirakinu Aboriginal Land Trust v Mount Denison Proprietors Pty Ltd is the latest chapter in decades-long allegations of rustling and may have broad consequences for the cattle industry in the Territory.

The trust, assisted by the Central Land Council (CLC), failed in its claim that section 27(3) of the Livestock Act 2008 (NT) does not apply on Aboriginal land.

The NT Act says a livestock owner “must make reasonable attempts to reach an agreement with the property owner to retrieve the livestock”.

If that fails the owner may give notice of intention to enter the property at a specified place and leave the property, with or without the livestock, within seven days.

We have asked the CLC for comment.