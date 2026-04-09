April 9, 2026

NT tops nation in tourism earnings

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Results for overnight trips were flat for most states and territories in the year ending December 2025 when compared with the year ending December 2024, except for the Northern Territory which saw an increase of 151,000 trips or 18%.

The NT is the only to state or territory to see an increase in overnight spend when compared with 2024, up by $523m 43%.

These are domestic tourism statistics results published by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

It reports as trips get longer, older Australians make up a larger share.

In the December quarter 2025, 6.5 million (22%) overnight trips were between four to seven nights.

For these trips, the share of travellers 60 years and over increased to 30% (2 million). The trend was most pronounced for trips longer than 15 nights, where half (366,000 trips) the travellers were aged 60 years and over.

Comparatively, the 30 to 44 year age group saw the largest decrease in share of overnight trips as the length of the trip increased, accounting for 27% of 1-to-3-night trips but only 17% of trips 15 nights or longer.

PHOTO: Serpentine Gorge, West MacDonnell Ranges.