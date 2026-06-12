June 12, 2026

Ormiston Gorge concert takes a pause

Letter to the Editor

Due to a combination of personal and organisational circumstances, the Kwarta Tuma Festival, usually held at Ormiston Gorge, Mt Zeil, will not be presented in 2026.

I am currently supporting my partner, Barb, through significant health challenges that require my full attention over the coming months.

I have stepped back from all project activity throughout 2026, including work with the Central Australian Aboriginal Women’s Choir and the Kwarta Tuma Festival.

Following consultation with the Central Australian Singing Inc management Committee, the Kwarta Tuma Festival team, and key project partners, a decision has been made to pause the festival for 2026.

This pause will provide an opportunity to consolidate planning, strengthen partnerships, and ensure the festival is well positioned for a vibrant return in 2027.

I am deeply grateful for the support and understanding shown by our partners, supporters, artists, funding bodies, and the wider community.

The Kwarta Tuma Festival remains an important cultural celebration, and we look forward to working towards its return in 2027.

We sincerely thank all collaborators, funding partners, volunteers, artists, and community members who have contributed to the festival’s success and ongoing vision.

Further updates regarding future plans will be shared in due course.

Festival Director Morris Stuart

PHOTO AT TOP: Mr Stuart directing