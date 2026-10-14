October 14, 2026

Pine Gap mystery spreads to golf club

By ERWIN CHLANDA

When an invitation to a "Boeing Cleared Careers Evening" at the golf club popped up in my in-box, I could hardly contain my excitement, having tried for 50 years to find out what exactly is going on at Pine Gap.

It was on October 7. I speedily put my name down and at 8:54:13am I was told in an email by Rochelle Angeles, Senior Recruitment Operations Coordinator of Shadowgate Partners: “You’re registered. We’re looking forward to having you there.

“There is nothing you need to do beforehand. Come along, hear what’s ahead, ask questions and have a conversation with the team.”

That hinted that answers would be given, a remarkable change for Pine Gap which I’m sure is behind the invitation to the meeting tomorrow afternoon. To ask the base whether in fact they are behind it would be a waste of time. They never answer questions.

“Boeing is preparing to commence a major 10-year program in Alice Springs, with a dedicated workforce being established to deliver it. Shadowgate Partners has been engaged to build that workforce,” wrote Ms Angeles.

By 12:53pm she had changed her mind: “As part of our pre-event process, we are required to complete an eligibility and security verification for registered attendees before attendance can be confirmed.”

Questions included: Do you currently hold an Australian Government security clearance? There are four levels – Baseline, NV1, NV2 and PV.

I went online to get check out Shadowgate and found it is a “point-and-click adventure game in which the player must solve a series of puzzles throughout a castle to proceed to the Warlock Lord's chamber.

“Due to the castle's perilous nature … the player soon stumbles, breaking their neck.”

There are countless risks associated with Pine Gap but these are not commonly amongst them. The mystery deepens.

I emailed Ms Angeles at 7:12:56am on October 8, the following day: “There seems to be a mix-up. I already have been registered for the Careers Evening, see below.” I pointed to her earlier statements.

At 9:11:15am Shadowgate Partners Founder & Director Daniel Newberry (pictued) emailed: “Registration does not constitute confirmation of attendance.

"The event is a closed careers event for Australian citizens holding a current and active AGSVA (Australian Government Security Vetting Agency) security clearance, specifically to discuss employment opportunities within the program.

“It is not a public or media event, and attendance is restricted to eligible prospective candidates.” That counted me out.

Mr Newberry, on the website of his company, says it was established “to provide access to cleared workforce and trusted expertise in environments where discretion, reliability, and performance are critical [with] particular interest in ground systems and satellite-enabled environments."

He is desribed as "with his work closely aligned to ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capability, ground station operations, and remote intelligence infrastructure”.

The company offers "permanent and contract placement of security-cleared professionals across intelligence, defence, and space programs in Australia and the United States.

"We work at all clearance levels, with particular depth at TSPV (Top Secret Positive Vetting) and TS/SCI (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information, a high-level United States security clearance and access credential."

IMAGE at top from the Shadowgate Partners website.

UPDATE 18:58

Just received: What am I going to do now tomorrow?