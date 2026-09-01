September 1, 2026

Prescribed burning gets under way

Bushfires NT is conducting a prescribed burn south of Ilparpa in Alice Springs under favourable weather conditions.

An NT Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson says earlier rainfall across the region delayed some planned prescribed burning but it is now safe to undertake this important fuel reduction work.

Separately, volunteers will be conducting prescribed burns near Ross Highway on Saturday and Sunday as part of training activities. The burns will occur south of Ross Highway, between the two intersections of Heenan Road.