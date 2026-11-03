November 3, 2026

Serious crime on the rise: Here is the proof

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Offences against the person” – assaults, for example – have doubled in Central Australia in the past 20 years.

In Alice Springs a steep increase in these offences took place between 2005 and 2012 during the Labor governments of Clare Martin and Paul Henderson, reaching a peak which was repeated at the end of last year.

Between 2013 and 2016 the CLP governments of Terry Mills and Adam Giles brought the offences half way down to where they were in 2005.

For a while that trend continued under Labor’s Michael Gunner but in 2019, sharp increases resumed and continued during the Fyles and Lawler Labor governments.

The CLP’s Lia Finocchiaro took over in 2024. The increase in offence numbers continued during 2025.

Last year The Alice finished with nearly 1650 incidents – 1000 more than two decades ago.

By comparison the increase over the 20 years in Barkly was almost flat although it also had a peak in 2013.

The numbers come from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and are titled “instances of persons charged with offences against the person, by year”.

The dramatic increase occurred on the watch of these eight Chief Ministers (from left) Clare Martin (Labor) 2001-2007; Paul Henderson (Labor) 2007-2012; Terry Mills (CLP) 2012-0213; Adam Giles (CLP) 2013-2016; Michael Gunner (Labor) 2016-2022; Natasha Fyles (Labor) 2022-2023; Eva Lawler (Labor) 2023-2024 and Lia Finocchiaro (CLP) from 2024.

The Alice Springs News obtained the information from the NT Attorney-General’s Department.

A spokesman said: "These figures represent instances of persons charged with offences against the person. They are not a count of offences committed, victims or unique alleged offenders, and should not be directly compared with NT Police crime statistics.

“Police statistics and court charge data measure different components and stages of the justice system."