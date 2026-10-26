October 26, 2026

Shelter's hasty killing of cat denies it the chance of a new home

By RALPH FOLDS

The euthanasia of a much-loved ginger cat shortly after arriving at the Alice Springs Animal Shelter has ignited community outrage.

A petition demanding change has attracted more than 500 signatures. Behind those signatures lies a fundamental question: what chance does a frightened animal have if it is killed before it has been given a reasonable opportunity to settle, be assessed and find a home?

G Boy’s story is heartbreaking and deeply troubling.

For weeks, Shamane Burns had been feeding and befriending the beautiful ginger cat she called G Boy. She made remarkable progress, documenting it in updates and photographs on the local Lost Pets Facebook page.

He was no longer simply a stray cat. He had a growing circle of people who cared about him and were working towards securing his future.

Shamane already had three cats of her own and could not take G Boy in permanently. He also needed to be scanned for a microchip to establish whether he had an owner.

She turned to the Animal Shelter for help, offering to pay his adoption fees.

When she contacted the shelter to ask how he was progressing, she was told that he was not friendly but would be given two weeks to settle down.

Then Shamane found him a home.

She called the shelter to pass on the good news. The response was devastating: G Boy had already been euthanased. The reason given was that he was highly aggressive and posed a threat to staff and other cats.

A home had been found. Someone was willing to pay his adoption fees. Yet G Boy was dead before he could reach it.

A frightened cat suddenly removed from familiar surroundings and placed in an unfamiliar, noisy and stressful environment may respond defensively. Fear can look like aggression.

Hissing, scratching and resisting handling do not, by themselves, establish that an animal is beyond rehabilitation or cannot be safely rehomed.

That is precisely why time, appropriate handling, careful assessment and experienced animal care matter.

If an animal is genuinely dangerous or suffering, euthanasia may sometimes be necessary. But the community is entitled to ask what assessment was undertaken, what alternatives were considered and why a cat who had been making progress with a human carer was not given the opportunity to settle before such an irreversible decision was made.

Council CEO Peter Varris has firmly defended the decision and refused to answer questions about the circumstances of G Boy’s death.

There is a striking contrast between the photographs and accounts of G Boy shared online and the CEO’s description of a completely wild and dangerous cat. That contrast deserves proper examination, not simply a defence of the decision after the event.

Community concern is now extending beyond one cat. Residents are questioning whether the shelter is too quick to resort to euthanasia and whether its procedures provide adequate protection for animals that arrive frightened, distressed or difficult to handle. Is Alice Springs Animal Shelter failing the animals it is meant to protect?

The comments appearing on local social media reflect a growing loss of confidence in the council’s handling of animals. If people believe that asking a Ranger for help with a stray cat could result in that animal being killed before its behaviour is properly assessed, they may be less willing to seek help in the future. That would be a tragic and counterproductive outcome for animal welfare.

The public must be able to trust that an animal entering the shelter will be given a fair assessment, not condemned by its first frightened reaction to an unfamiliar environment.

That trust cannot be restored by assurances alone. It requires transparent procedures, clear safeguards, competent animal handling, proper records of euthanasia decisions and independent scrutiny when serious questions arise.

Mayor Asta Hill and the elected members of Alice Springs Town Council have a critical role to play. They are not responsible for day-to-day operational decisions, but they are in a position to press for change and pass a motion requiring stronger safeguards, accountability and demonstrable improvements in the shelter’s practices.

Elected members should ensure that the system governing those decisions is fair, competent and accountable.

The petition demonstrates community concern about the treatment of vulnerable animals and the standards expected of a publicly operated shelter.