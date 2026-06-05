June 5, 2026

Short legal aid funds may stop trials

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Supreme Court confirmed proceedings may be stayed where defendants cannot access legal representation, delaying cases across the Northern Territory.

We have been advocating for Legal Aid NT to be properly funded for six months, to ensure a fair trial for all Territorians.

A challenge was made in the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory for Local Court judges being able to grant an adjournment or stay if a defendant is unable to obtain legal representation.

The Full Court in the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory have confirmed that the Local Court has this implied power. This, in essence, will stop cases from being heard indefinitely in many situations.

Legal Aid Northern Territory announced in November major restrictions on its free legal service due to funding pressures. This decision has left many Territorians having to self-represent in court, including children.

We were all hoping that the 26/27 budget would include additional funding for Legal Aid NT. However, the latest budget does not provide Legal Aid NT with any additional funding.

The ball is in the Government's court now. Time for the Attorney-General to act, Marie-Clare is holding up the courts and justice now.

Nicholas Lay, Australian Christian Lobby