May 18, 2026

Stupefying agents, manual euthanasia, firearms target native birds

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Permits to use a stupefying agent, manual euthanasia "contracted to Vertebrate Pest Solutions" and firearms on 15,000 Galahs and 5000 Little Corellas (pictured) were issued by the NT Government to Newcastle Waters Station north of Alice Springs.

The station decided not to proceed with the mass slaughter, according the Environment Centre NT which caused a furore over the project.

The applicants claimed that the natural bird population had expanded to unsustainable levels.

"Agricultural practices such as grain production, on-site storage, and cattle feeding have provided an artificial food source that allows these birds to grow well beyond what the environment could normally support.

"The overpopulation of birds has caused significant environmental, operational, and workforce impacts.

"These include widespread damage to trees and loss of foliage, disruption to infrastructure such as electrical systems and powerlines, and damage to aircraft and aviation safety equipment, increasing the risk of airstrip incidents.

"The large flocks also pose workplace health and safety risks to 45 staff due to noise, odour, and droppings, with ongoing impacts on mental health and wellbeing," the applicants claimed.

"Additionally, crop damage has reduced sorghum yields, affecting the availability and nutritional quality of cattle fodder."

Applicants must demonstrate that all relevant and practicable non-lethal control methods have been attempted, or that such methods are impractical, prior to seeking approval for lethal control.

The permits are in place until September 30 this year.