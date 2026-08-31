August 31, 2026

Taxis get competition

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Eye watering taxi fares in Alice Springs are bound to become a thing of the past with the introduction of Uber rideshare.

Example: Early this month I paid Uber $39.06 for a 22.3 km ride from the Brisbane suburb The Gap to the city’s airport, $1.75 km per km.

Back in Alice I was slugged $40.83 for an 8.4 km taxi ride from the airport to an address in Connellan, $4.86 per km.

That was nearly three times the rate I paid in Brisbane.

Minister for Logistics Bill Yan says Uber already provides food delivery services through Uber Eats in Alice Springs and is now recruiting local drivers as it prepares to expand into rideshare.

It will provide a convenient transport option and create flexible opportunities for locals to earn additional income on a schedule that works for them, says Mr Yan.

Tourism Central Australia CEO Danial Rochford says the new competition is likely to moderate prices.



