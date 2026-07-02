July 2, 2026

Three quarters of us are happy

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A recent national poll found Territorians are the happiest people in Australia: 75.3% of us report being happy. That doesn't happen by accident.

The Northern Territory has some of the most affordable housing in the country, the lowest mortgage stress, short commutes, a warm climate, close-knit communities and easy access to nature.

It leads the nation in labour force participation, and has seen one of the strongest recent surges in job vacancies — a surge the Government can claim little credit for. For skilled workers, families and investors, the fundamentals are strong. Regional centres punch above their weight too: Alice Springs offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of medical services of any town its size.

In short, the Territory has a powerful success story.

Yet that story is not what dominates the Government's public messaging. Instead, the narrative is overwhelmingly framed around crime and crisis.

That focus was politically effective. Crime and community safety were central to the election that brought the CLP to office, and they remain the Government's most consistent communications theme. But governing is not campaigning.

The risk is that a crisis narrative, once established, becomes self-reinforcing. It keeps attention locked on problems even as strong indicators of progress, opportunity and liveability emerge elsewhere in the system. Record happiness levels, affordability, employment strength and lifestyle advantages all receive far less attention than they deserve.

The result is a narrowing of the Territory's identity in political communication — from a place of opportunity to a place defined primarily by its challenges.

That matters, because narratives drive investment, migration and confidence. The Territory has plenty to sell: Jobs, affordable housing, high participation, and a lifestyle many Australians would envy. But to capitalise on

strengths, government has to promote them.

Ralph Folds, Alice Springs

PHOTO at top: Part of the crowd today at the 67th Annual Alice Springs Show, one of the town's iconic functions attracting most of the town's population. As the Show Society declares on its website, it started in 1960 "by a committee of 29 civic-minded volunteers with more enthusiasm than resources. It had a vision to see Alice Springs host an annual agricultural and pastoral event promoting the best of our region and providing the local community with a chance to showcase a diverse range of goods and services. The first show was opened that same year at Anzac Oval by Samuel Hordern (pictured above), with (from left) Mr J Whitten, Mr Marsh (Administrator of the NT), Mr G Whitridge (Secretary) and Mr Greatorex (President)."

This year's Show will continue tomorrow.