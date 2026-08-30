August 30, 2026

Tourism development grants total $3m

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Tourism operators in NT are receiving development grants from a $3m bucket over two years in a bid to "rebuild the economy," according to Minister Marie-Clare Boothby.

These are the ones in Central Australia, including the Aviation Museum in Alice Springs (pictured).

In some cases of the larger contributions the recipients are required to spend their own money as well, in the form 35% co-contributions.

Intrepid Ooraminna Station: 10 fully serviced bookable glamping tents with private ensuites and creating a high-quality, nature-based accommodation experience. $150,000.

Adventure Tours Australia: Experience fusing Red Centre's iconic landscapes with First Nations astronomy and Western science. A First Nations-led stargazing experience with cultural storytelling. $92,300.

Ridgy Didge Creations: An authentic didgeridoo playing and making workshops for visitors to Alice Springs at This Is Aboriginal Art gallery. Upgrade workshop space and sound proofing. $16,967.

Earth Sanctuary: New VR Space Adventure combining astronomy, dark skies tourism, Indigenous sky stories and STEAM education inside the Homestead and 9m Pacific Dome. $7427.

Olive Pink Botanic Garden: Launch the new Olive Pink Sunrise Walks eco-tourism experience. Upgrade the pathway, solar lighting and installation of resting benches at the top of the walk. $19,159.

Renner Springs Roadhouse: A family two-bedroom unit at Renner Springs Roadhouse. $300,000.

The Trustee for VMJ Trading Trust (Midland Caravan Park, Tennant Creek): Install a solar power system to provide uninterrupted supply of power to three single bedroom cabins to provide roofed accommodation in Elliott. $126,458.

Kings Creek Station: Three self-contained family units, each featuring two bedrooms, living area, kitchenette, bathroom, and private outdoor deck overlooking the George Gill Range. $300,000.

J&L's Outback Experience: Deliver the Kurrku Cultural Stay Experience with one converted shipping container accommodation unit at Kurrku Homeland. Providing an accessible and bookable Aboriginal-led cultural tourism experience in the Red Centre. $56,693.

Central Australian Aviation Museum: A self-guided Military History Trail map will identify artefacts and sites were integral to the war effort using QR code technology to deliver relevant researched stories. $43,467.

National Trust of Australia (NT): Develop local records, displays, interpretive signage and archival records of Tennant Creek and the Barkly heritage both military and civilian heritage at Tuxworth Fullwood House. $27,846.