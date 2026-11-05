By Erwin Chlanda

Say this very slowly: “There will never be any direct flights to Ayers Rock.”

You have just echoed Paul “Porky” Everingham, the Territory’s first Chief Minister. He was adamant that what today is Uluru should be reached by tourists via Alice Springs only. This would become the cornerstone of the town’s visitor industry.

Half a century later there are lots of direct flights to Ayers Rock Resort. Alice Springs people even drive 450 kms to catch flights there. I climbed the Rock T-shirts are now a collector’s item because the activity is verboten.

Visitors are served up a Field of Light ($50/adult, $39/child) claimed to be an “internationally-renowned masterpiece … lighting the desert landscape with more than 50,000 glowing spheres”.

The absurdity of replacing the overwhelming splendour of natural colours there with with electric light is likely to puzzle tourists. (See photo below.)

They may also wonder why an off-limits Aboriginal settlement, boosted recently by a $122m handout from Canberra, is developing on precisely the location where tourists first stayed, close to the monolith’s base, but were relocated 25km away.

The wise funders in Canberra are clearly expecting that contrary to most Aboriginal settlements in The Centre, Mutitjulu will be neat, tidy and in harmony with its desert surroundings.

Tourism operators who wanted the resort to stay where it started may have their own musings.

Far from the resort being an asset for the people of The Centre, and under their control, the resort has gone through a string of interstate and overseas ownerships in its first half century.

The “operating business” is since March this year the property of Journey Beyond, owned by the New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners.

It also owns the Ghan luxury train between Adelaide and Darwin and is the de-facto owner of the Overland Telegraph Station in Alice Springs.

The American role in Central Australian tourism dates well back.

Historian Alex Nelson writes that on November 30, 1984, Chief Minister Ian Tuxworth officially opened the Yulara Tourist Resort and Sheraton Ayers Rock Hotel, simultaneously closing the original motels at the base of Uluru, rather basic but full of outback atmosphere.

That was exactly 15 years after the initial tourism planning study by two American consultancies, Harris, Kerr, Forster and Co, and Belt, Collins and Associates, along with Australian associates, that first advocated the a new tourist resort and village. The Commonwealth released the reports in December 1969.

In that year a recommendation to move was made in a report by the Northern Territory Reserves Board under its chairman Colonel Lionel Rose, forerunner of today's Parks and Wildlife NT.

Strong emphasis was placed on ensuring the view between the Rock and Kata Tjuta was uninterrupted, Mr Nelson says, locating the village about halfway between the two main features, just north of a line of sight.

The village would feature a central landscaped mall, a visitor orientation centre, a 150 room large hotel, a smaller 100 room resort, a 50 room resort inn, and a caravan and camping grounds, planned for completion in 1979.

Famous last words.

Mr Nelson writes: “Progress was stalled as the Whitlam government was embroiled in controversy leading to its dismissal, and in turn the Fraser government enacted savage budget cuts in early 1976 which halted all major infrastructure projects across the Northern Territory.”

Money became the focus for the next decades.

The NT Government took the leading role in establishing and financing the resort and township because private investors were initially unwilling to take on the commercial risks and high infrastructure costs of such a remote development.

NT Parliamentary records describe Yulara as a commercial undertaking in which the Territory government accepted the initial investment risk.

Partial privatisation took place in 1992 when the NT Government sold a 40% interest in the Yulara development to a private consortium.

Full privatisation occurred in 1997 when General Property Trust (GPT) bought the remaining government interest for a reported $220m.

In October 2010 the Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC), a Commonwealth statutory body now known as the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation, bought the resort from GPT for $300 million in October 2010.

The objective included expanding Indigenous employment, training and participation in tourism.

Between 2013 and 2016 valuation pressure made made Commonwealth assistance necessary.

The resort was written down by $62m in 2013, and a 2014 valuation put it at $202.5m.

High debt-servicing costs compounded the problem. In 2016, the Commonwealth authorised a $65m financial assistance package to help refinance the ILC's resort-related debt.

In 2018 the Commonwealth's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) reached financial close on a loan of up to $27.5m to Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia for improvements to Connellan Airport, including runway and taxiway upgrades, lighting and contractor accommodation. The airport itself is owned by the NT Government.

And finally this year came the sale to Journey Beyond.

The separate process of transferring the Yulara land and buildings to the relevant Anangu community representatives is expected to be finalised during this year.

The wider public-policy question is whether the original public investment, the subsequent Commonwealth financial support and the resort's commercial performance have together delivered an adequate return — particularly in Indigenous employment, training, community income and long-term asset ownership.

As it stands, a whole multi million dollar town will be gifted to a small group of Anangu some of whom will not be citizens of the Northern Territory.

“The Yulara Aṉangu Corporation is being established for the proposed Yulara block divestment and work to formalise the Corporation and its membership is progressing as planned,” says Nathaniel Last, General Manager of the corporation.

Its website states: 'The main beneficiaries of the charity are Anangu people connected to Yulara, Uluru-Kata Tjuta and the surrounding Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara regions, including APY and NPY Lands.”