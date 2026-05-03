May 3, 2026

Tsunami of unwanted stray cats and dogs likely

PHOTO: Earlier troubles with the animal shelter, in August 2024.

Letter to the Editor

The Alice Springs Town Council (ASTC) is set to unleash a tsunami of unwanted stray cats and dogs on our town.

The reason lies in its cost-recovery business model for the Animal Shelter, where adoption fees have risen to three or four times those charged by the now-defunct charitable shelter.

Many people simply cannot afford to pay up to $800 — especially for a cat —and will instead turn to backyard breeders. These free or cheaper animals are unlikely to be desexed and will soon reproduce.

Many of us rue the day the charitable shelter was allowed to fold — not because of a financial shortfall, but due to a staffing crisis that ASTC declined to support, even on a short-term basis.

Having effectively shot itself in the foot, ASTC now finds itself responsible for covering the full cost of the shelter. In an effort to reduce expenses, it has cut opening hours significantly and, at the same time, tripled or quadrupled upfront adoption costs.

For example, the cost of adopting a cat has risen from around $100 under the charity model to between $325 and $535+ today.

The ASTC arrives at these high prices in several ways. If an animal requires veterinary attention, the cost is added to the adoption fee. In addition, registration fees can be higher than the adoption fee and far more than in places like Adelaide, where registration is often free or significantly cheaper.

But does cost recovery actually reduce council expenses? High-priced animals— especially cats — are likely to remain in the Shelter for extended periods, requiring ongoing feeding and care. Over time, these costs can quickly erode any supposed financial advantage. In many cases, a lower-priced, faster adoption model is more economically efficient than a higher-priced, slower one.

A shelter full of expensive animals that few can afford will also place pressure on capacity and may encourage euthanising animals deemed unadoptable.

It is possible that such culling is already occurring quietly, with no publicly available information.

It is disappointing that the Council, elected on a community-focused mandate, has chosen this cost-recovery approach. In particular, Mayor Hill expressed strong interest in the shelter and in animal welfare across the town — but here we are. Having tried, without success, to raise these concerns with her, I can report that this is not a conversation she appears willing to have.

If ASTC believes that properly funding the shelter through a small rate increase is politically untenable, that assumption deserves to be tested. A modest, targeted levy for animal management — clearly linked to benefits such as reducing stray populations, lowering euthanasia risk, and making pet adoption more affordable — may well gain community support if presented transparently.

At the very least, ASTC should rigorously assess whether its cost-recovery model genuinely delivers financial benefits, particularly when animals remain in care for much longer because they are priced beyond the reach of most residents.

Ralph Folds, Alice Springs

[ED – We have invited the council to comment.]