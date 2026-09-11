September 12, 2026

Two projects worth $23m for Alice

The NT Government has announced two major projects for Alice Springs.

A $8.8m contract was let to Aspire Design and Construct for a multicultural centre, according to Minister for Multicultural Affairs Jinson Charls.

The project will create 155 jobs, according to a media release.

"Located within the Anzac Oval precinct, the flexible event space will host up to 400 people for smaller community activities and larger cultural events, including indoor and outdoor spaces," it says

And a $14.3m contract was awarded to Asbuild to develop the Gillen Oval multi-sport precinct (pictured) beside the Centralian Middle School into a versatile sporting hub as outlined in the master plan announced in December last year.

It features two adaptable fields and modern amenities to support a range of sporting codes.

Football Northern Territory vice president Nicole Jervis says the local football community was proud to have supported the project from the start.



