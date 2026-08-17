August 17, 2026

When 'Blak' is beautiful

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By ERWIN CHLANDA

“Oh. Such a drain on the economy. Welfare. Handouts.”

The speaker is mimicking a typical racist holding forth.

The “saltwater woman” describes herself as the “boss” of Northern Territory Indigenous Business Network (NTIBN), and whilst being the final presenter at the Developing Northern Australia conference, she draws a good crowd which is amused by her and agrees.

CEO Naomi Anstess is also the project leader of The Blakprint Report – yes, without the “c” – on which her speech drew.

The glossy document uses information from the NTIBN which, similar to a chamber of commerce, represents Aboriginal businesses – those which are at least 51% indigenous owned.

It says it deals with what makes Blak businesses different and how this translates to economic gains, and potential economic impacts of growth in the NT’s Indigenous economy.

The report estimates the total economic impact of Blak businesses to the NT economy in 2024/25 to have been $3.4 billion “relative to a world where these business did not exist at all”.

They are estimated to have provided 11,600 full-time equivalent jobs, states the report.

“The fact that businesses are Indigenous-owned and operated in the way that they do was worth $542m in the NT economy.

“Being Indigenous owned means that an additional 8701 Indigenous FTE were employed.”

The future is expected to the bright.

Assuming the Indigenous economy reaching 30% of the NT economy by 2035, Blak earnings “could generate an additional $6 billion each year” and “17,200 FTEs throughout the NT … 13,000 of which would be Indigenous FTEs”.

Said Ms Anstess to the conference crowd: ”We would out-earn, out-perform the resources sector.

“We crowd money in. Major projects crowd money out. With FiFo, money goes overseas.

“You want a strong northern economy? I have the answer for you. It’s the Blak economy.

“It is our money we create. It is not your money. This is the narrative we have to change. Money from Aboriginal people, who pay off their mortgages, who actually pay tax, from our money we created.”

Rich means different things to different people, she says: Rich to me means I’ve got a roof over my head, food in my fridge, my children will never have to go hungry and they can go to school every day. Rich means there is a future to see.”

Ms Anstess is openly proud of the report: “All the CDUs, all the universities, all the Melbourne unis, who got three million dollars to do that work, and didn’t feel good. We didn’t get any money. Did it ourselves. Now I feel great,” she tells the crowd.

Funding of the NTIBN is one of the many questions we would have liked to put to her.

NTIBN may not have received public money for the report. But we understand the Commonwealth, through the Indigenous Advancement Strategy, invested $10m in NTIBN to deliver the Northern Territory Indigenous Business and Employment Hub.

We understand there is substantial Northern Territory Government funding as well.

For example, the NT Government's 2023–24 grants records show $350,000 paid to NTIBN under the Industry Support program.

In 2024–25, the NT Government records $560,000 under Industry Support, plus $15,000 for sponsorship of the Blak Business Awards.

There was also a $70,000 NT Government Local Jobs Fund grant for feasibility work on the Indigenous Business Hub.

I spoke spoke to Ms Anstess about an interview immediately after her conference presentation and we agreed to communicate later. I texted her on August 10 and she replied: “I’m en route to Perth so will call you later this afternoon.” She didn’t. I left several phone messages for her as well as General Manager Deb Anstess-Vallejo – no response.

NTIBN does not appear to be registered with the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations which provides comprehensive information about listed companies to the public.

The Australian Business Register identifies NTIBN (ABN 60 611 726 421) as an “Other Incorporated Entity”. It is also registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission as a charity and a Public Benevolent Institution.

The report makes several recommendations, notably the strengthening of governments’ procurement policies in favour of Blak businesses.

The following are questions we were not given an opportunity to ask, nor question that the answers would have begged:

Do Blak businesses include NGOs? Who are the members of NTIBN? Which are the big member companies in the Top End? In The Centre? Centre vs Top End split of member numbers. What role – if any – does Centrecorp play?