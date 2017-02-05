Territorians who have already received a $2,000 voucher can access it again. Top is now $4000, writes Chief Minister MICHAEL GUNNER.
UPDATE 9:30pm
Opposition Leader Gary Higgins applauds the move but asks: “What took them so long?”
Territorians who have already received a $2,000 voucher can access it again. Top is now $4000, writes Chief Minister MICHAEL GUNNER.
UPDATE 9:30pm
Opposition Leader Gary Higgins applauds the move but asks: “What took them so long?”
Short-list of sites for community consultation before the end of the financial year and a steering committee sooner, says Chansey Paech, Assistant Minister for the project. KIERAN FINNANE reports. Pictured is the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC, one of Mr Paech’s benchmarks. FULL STORY »
The NT Government, per head of population, spends about three times as much as the states and the ACT. Part One of the series on about that F-word – funding – by ERWIN CHLANDA.
Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) says the loss has jolted the local CLP branch into action, opening its meeting to outsiders in search of ideas. And the Member for Daly found crime to be the number one concern in The Centre, and is urging that diversion programs such a boot camps get much more funding. He spoke with editor ERWIN CHLANDA.
National Audit Office slams the running of the Indigenous Advancement Strategy for which the buck stops with NR Senator Nigel Scullion (pictured), the Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs. ERWIN CHLANDA comments.
People outside Darwin won’t get ride share but will be slugged with the charge to cover government losses caused by Uber, writes Independent MLA Robyn Lambley (pictured).
Malcolm Turnbull thinks he has a deal but he concedes it’s all up to Donald Trump. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
March hearings will focus on the detention system, while during the next fortnight the Commissioners will visit New Zealand to see first-hand their alternative approach. FULL STORY »
Commander Danny Bacon tells the Town Council he is very concerned about social media generating “vigilante activity”. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Transferring telephone voice services in the bush from copper wire to satellite may not be a good idea, writes Teresa Corbin, CEO of the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network.
Now one of Australia’s most significant riding destinations, writes race director John Jacoby.
Receiving her award at the Town Council last night, Andrea Mason described Alice Springs as “Australia’s little secret”. KIERAN FINNANE reports on this and other council business. FULL STORY »
Driver clocked at 61 in 40 km/h school zone, says police.
Leadership starts early for some as they receive recognition on Australia Day. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Bowling green will become a car park if the application is approved, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.
The weather held off, the Town Council opened its doors, the flag was raised and 90 people from 25 countries became Australian citizens.
Anti fracking group puts “plum” job for ex Chief Minister with Gina Rinehart under spotlight.
Property crimes in residences and businesses keep courts, police on the hop. FULL STORY »
“People have spoken loud and clear. It is their belief that having on officer at the front counter 24/7 makes them feel safer. We respect that,” says Commander Danny Bacon. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Government disappoints on stimulus as commercial break-ins shoot up, writes Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured).
More than 11,000 Chinese visitors a day to see the 12 Apostles over the next fortnight – a market we’re missing out on? ERWIN CHLANDA reports. FULL STORY »
$30m in council savings are looking for a place to go: Would a car park bring tourists? Editor ERWIN CHLANDA suggests alternatives in our Rest & Reflection series.
After visiting an Anzac Centenary exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia KIERAN FINNANE reflects on the approach taken at Anzac Hill, where the local experience of war and conflict is entirely absent.
A contribution to our Rest & Reflection series. FULL STORY »
Inclusiveness should be the spirit of Australia Day, writes STEVE BROWN in his contribution to our Rest & Reflection summer series. And he suggests the Seeker’s hit would, as the national anthem, better describe what Aussies are all about.
Fraser, Keating urged review of ANZUS, writes peace activist ALISON BIONOWSKI. IMAGE of Pine Gap by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.
Alice Springs may well find the elusive solution to its summer crime spree, triggering the usual Facebook fury, in Columbia where clowns succeeded and cops failed, writes Richard Bentley in our Rest & Reflection series.
Alice Springs has been described as caterpillar country but where are the caterpillars now? asks Dr FIONA WALSH in this contribution to our Rest & Reflection series.
UPDATE, 20 January 2017, ‘Lost’ 4th totemic caterpillar sighted. FULL STORY »
Harry Williams with friends building Ted Strehlow’s house at Jay Creek: One of the thousands of historical images in the public library collection created by BARRY ALLWRIGHT. He writes in our Rest & Reflection series today.
Being stuck in the mud was a challenge met with aplomb by outback cops, Sgt Anne Jolley and Const James Rose, writes Mark Roots.