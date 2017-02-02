CLICK here to subscribe to our free NEWS ALERT service.

Work started on national Indigenous art gallery for Alice

p2405 National Museum of the American Indian SM

 

 

Short-list of sites for community consultation before the end of the financial year and a steering committee sooner, says Chansey Paech, Assistant Minister for the project. KIERAN FINNANE reports. Pictured is the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington DC, one of Mr Paech’s benchmarks. FULL STORY »

Posted: February 2, 2017 – 5:59 pm | Comments (9)

NT Government: Where have all the dollars gone?

p2405 fistful of dollars SM

 

 

The NT Government, per head of population, spends about three times as much as the states and the ACT. Part One of the series on about that F-word – funding – by ERWIN CHLANDA.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 2, 2017 – 4:17 pm | Comments (0)

Fight crime, says Opposition Leader undaunted by defeat

p2405 Gary Higgins SM2

 

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) says the loss has jolted the local CLP branch into action, opening its meeting to outsiders in search of ideas. And the Member for Daly found crime to be the number one concern in The Centre, and is urging that diversion programs such a boot camps get much more funding. He spoke with editor ERWIN CHLANDA.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 3, 2017 – 11:38 am | Comments (1)

Scullion to spend $40m to find out what $1b achieved

p2373-nigel-scullion-sm

 

 

National Audit Office slams the running of the Indigenous Advancement Strategy for which the buck stops with NR Senator Nigel Scullion (pictured), the Federal Minister for Indigenous Affairs. ERWIN CHLANDA comments.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 4, 2017 – 10:33 am | Comments (0)

Govt taxi levy unfair

p2351 Robyn Lambley SM

 

 

People outside Darwin won’t get ride share but will be slugged with the charge to cover government losses caused by Uber, writes Independent MLA Robyn Lambley (pictured).

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 3, 2017 – 3:05 pm | Comments (0)

‘Extreme vetting’ and Pine Gap

p2405 Donald Trump SMp2405 Malcolm Turnbull SM

 

 

Malcolm Turnbull thinks he has a deal but he concedes it’s all up to Donald Trump. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 1, 2017 – 2:19 pm | Comments (8)

Royal Commission will return to Alice

p2405 NTRC Commissioners SM

 

 

March hearings will focus on the detention system, while during the next fortnight the Commissioners will visit New Zealand to see first-hand their alternative approach. FULL STORY »

Posted: February 3, 2017 – 8:52 am | Comments (0)

Social media no way to alert police to crime

p2404 Cdr Danny Bacon SM

 

 

Commander Danny Bacon tells  the Town Council he is very concerned about  social media generating “vigilante activity”. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 31, 2017 – 8:53 am | Comments (7)

Outback lobbies concerned over telephone services

p2405 Sky Muster satellite SM

 

Transferring telephone voice services in the bush from copper wire to satellite may not be a good idea, writes Teresa Corbin, CEO of the Australian Communications Consumer Action Network.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 1, 2017 – 5:01 pm | Comments (1)

Alice mountain biking classic turns 10

p2405 Redback SM

 

 

Now one of Australia’s most significant riding destinations, writes race director  John Jacoby.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: February 2, 2017 – 4:54 pm | Comments (1)

Public acknowledgment a condition for govt funding

p2404 carpark opening 2SMAfter speeches and a sausage sizzle, the Albrecht Oval carpark extension is officially open – but car parking elsewhere in town remains a vexed question. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

FULL STORY »

Posted: January 31, 2017 – 1:13 pm | Comments (2)

Centralian Citizen of the Year ‘sells the message’ on Alice

p2404 Andrea Mason ASTC 2 SM

 

 

Receiving her award at the Town Council last night, Andrea Mason described Alice Springs as “Australia’s little secret”. KIERAN FINNANE reports on this and other council business. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 31, 2017 – 5:10 pm | Comments (2)

School zone blitz nabs speedsters

p2404 speed gun SM

 

 

Driver clocked at 61 in 40 km/h school zone, says police.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 31, 2017 – 3:52 pm | Comments (3)

Youngsters, too, got Oz Day awards

p2404 Oz award student SM

 

 

Leadership starts early for some as they receive recognition on Australia Day. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 31, 2017 – 12:48 pm | Comments (0)

Plans to turn Memo Club into Aboriginal ‘health hub’

p2404 memo club SM

 

 

Bowling green will become a car park if the application is approved, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 27, 2017 – 2:17 pm | Comments (12)

90 become Aussies in Alice on Australia Day

p2404 Oz Day SM

 

 

The weather held off, the Town Council opened its doors, the flag was raised and 90 people from 25 countries became Australian citizens.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 26, 2017 – 9:00 am | Comments (3)

‘No comment’ from Adam Giles on his new mining job

Giles

 

 

Anti fracking group puts “plum” job for ex Chief Minister with Gina Rinehart under spotlight.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 26, 2017 – 5:00 pm | Comments (3)

Boys in early teens on 153 criminal charges

Property crimes in residences and businesses keep courts, police on the hop. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 27, 2017 – 3:22 pm | Comments (0)

Alice police station to stay open 24/7

p2403 Bacon, Vanderlaan SM

 

 

“People have spoken loud and clear. It is their belief that having on officer at the front counter 24/7 makes them feel safer. We respect that,” says Commander Danny Bacon. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 25, 2017 – 5:12 pm | Comments (3)

Government disappoints on economy, crime fight: Higgins

p2239-Gary-Higgins-2-SM

 

 

Government disappoints on stimulus as commercial break-ins shoot up, writes  Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured).

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 27, 2017 – 8:01 am | Comments (1)

Chinese New Year tourist market worth chasing?

p2401 12 Apostles SM

 

 

More than 11,000 Chinese visitors a day to see the 12 Apostles over the next fortnight – a market we’re missing out on? ERWIN CHLANDA reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 25, 2017 – 5:54 pm | Comments (3)

The West MacDonnell Ranges start at the council dump

p2285-Landfill-SM

 

 

$30m in council savings are looking for a place to go: Would a car park bring tourists? Editor ERWIN CHLANDA suggests alternatives in our Rest & Reflection series.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 24, 2017 – 8:07 am | Comments (12)

Telling the stories of war: we could do so much better

p2403 War bilboards 660p2403 War AGSA baby 300 x 450

 

After visiting an Anzac Centenary exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia  KIERAN FINNANE reflects on the approach taken at Anzac Hill, where the local experience of war and conflict is entirely absent.

A contribution to our Rest & Reflection series. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 23, 2017 – 3:19 pm | Comments (2)

‘We are Australian’ new anthem?

p2403 Seekers SM

 

 

Inclusiveness should be the spirit of Australia Day, writes STEVE BROWN in his contribution to our Rest & Reflection summer series. And he suggests the Seeker’s hit would, as the national anthem, better describe what Aussies are all about.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 22, 2017 – 5:19 pm | Comments (11)

“Dangerous brinkmanship” from Trump: Pine Gap opponents

Pine Gap

 

 

Fraser, Keating urged review of ANZUS, writes peace activist ALISON BIONOWSKI. IMAGE of Pine Gap by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 20, 2017 – 5:11 pm | Comments (5)

Summer crime calls for thinking outside the box

p2402 clown SM

 

 

Alice Springs may well find the elusive solution to its summer crime spree, triggering the usual Facebook fury, in Columbia where clowns succeeded and cops failed, writes Richard Bentley in our Rest & Reflection series.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 17, 2017 – 1:42 pm | Comments (6)

Caterpillars as big as a mountain are starving

p2402 Walsh caterpllars SMp2402 Walsh Veronica Doobson & Fiona SM copy

 

Alice Springs has been described as caterpillar country but where are the caterpillars now? asks Dr FIONA WALSH in this contribution to our Rest & Reflection series.

 

UPDATE, 20 January 2017, ‘Lost’ 4th totemic caterpillar sighted. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 17, 2017 – 3:00 pm | Comments (19)

Images from our rich history: collection is growing

p2401 Allwright Bastian 117 SM

 

 

Harry Williams with friends building Ted Strehlow’s house at Jay Creek: One of the thousands of historical images in the public library collection created by BARRY ALLWRIGHT. He writes in our Rest & Reflection series today.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 14, 2017 – 11:28 am | Comments (6)

Holidays in a bog no tall order for Yuendumu cops

p2401-mark-roots-sm

 

 

Being stuck in the mud was a challenge met with aplomb by outback cops, Sgt Anne Jolley and Const James Rose, writes Mark Roots.

  FULL STORY »

Posted: January 9, 2017 – 11:01 am | Comments (4)