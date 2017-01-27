Bowling green will become a car park if the application is approved, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.
The weather held off, the Town Council opened its doors, the flag was raised and 90 people from 25 countries became Australian citizens.
Anti fracking group puts “plum” job for ex Chief Minister with Gina Rinehart under spotlight.
Property crimes in residences and businesses keep courts, police on the hop. FULL STORY »
“People have spoken loud and clear. It is their belief that having on officer at the front counter 24/7 makes them feel safer. We respect that,” says Commander Danny Bacon. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Government disappoints on stimulus as commercial break-ins shoot up, writes Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured).
More than 11,000 Chinese visitors a day to see the 12 Apostles over the next fortnight – a market we’re missing out on? ERWIN CHLANDA reports. FULL STORY »
$30m in council savings are looking for a place to go: Would a car park bring tourists? Editor ERWIN CHLANDA suggests alternatives in our Rest & Reflection series.
… but Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Danny Bacon (pictured last night) says a decision on a “pathway” would be the subject of “further information”. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
The proportion of detention orders for youth in the first and second halves of 2016 was almost identical. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
After visiting an Anzac Centenary exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia KIERAN FINNANE reflects on the approach taken at Anzac Hill, where the local experience of war and conflict is entirely absent.
A contribution to our Rest & Reflection series. FULL STORY »
NT last on retail spending, business investment, housing finance and population growth, writes GARY HIGGINS (pictured).
UPDATE 3pm
Inclusiveness should be the spirit of Australia Day, writes STEVE BROWN in his contribution to our Rest & Reflection summer series. And he suggests the Seeker’s hit would, as the national anthem, better describe what Aussies are all about.
The government crisis triggered by the proposal to close to police front counter in Alice Springs during the night is evidence of a disconnect with the region and its elected representatives, says backbencher, Stuart MLA Scott McConnell. EXCLUSIVE by ERWIN CHLANDA. FULL STORY »
Fraser, Keating urged review of ANZUS, writes peace activist ALISON BIONOWSKI. IMAGE of Pine Gap by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.
It’s a tussle between the Yellow Wing Grasshopper (pictured) and the Yipirinya caterpillar, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.
Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) has described as “extraordinary” the candour of Stuart MLA Scott McConnell in yesterday’s exclusive interview with the Alice Springs News Online.
Alice Springs may well find the elusive solution to its summer crime spree, triggering the usual Facebook fury, in Columbia where clowns succeeded and cops failed, writes Richard Bentley in our Rest & Reflection series.
Alice Springs has been described as caterpillar country but where are the caterpillars now? asks Dr FIONA WALSH in this contribution to our Rest & Reflection series.
UPDATE, 20 January 2017, ‘Lost’ 4th totemic caterpillar sighted. FULL STORY »
Councillors give the thumbs up for the Uniting Church residential and commercial project, but they think the National Indigenous Centre is all too hard. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Harry Williams with friends building Ted Strehlow’s house at Jay Creek: One of the thousands of historical images in the public library collection created by BARRY ALLWRIGHT. He writes in our Rest & Reflection series today.
There are swarms in the rural residential area, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.
TARA LECKEY, in her comment for our Rest & Reflection series, discovers small towns around Australia whose stories about their past entice tourists to stay, chat and spend. PHOTOS: The Pitchi Ritchi residence in Alice Springs, Chapman House is being restored by Heritage Alice Springs.
Public assistance requested in locating “a person of interest” (pictured).
See UPDATE Sunday 11:30am.
Being stuck in the mud was a challenge met with aplomb by outback cops, Sgt Anne Jolley and Const James Rose, writes Mark Roots.
Independent MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley (pictured) calls for Parliamentary inquiry into practices of the taxi industry as the Uber debate continues.
Learning to go with the flow will require all of our creativity. Such action is overdue, but the possibility of a flood can be just the motivation we need, writes MICHAEL LA FLAMME in our Rest & Reflection Series. Photo: PAMELA KEIL.
Slight increases in prices for residential properties but abnormally high vacancy rates in the retail, commercial and industrial sector – that’s where the Alice Springs real estate market is at, according the L J Hooker’s Doug Fraser. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. PHOTO: Google Earth image of the industrial area and the CBD, bottom right in the picture.
He says the council should be not just a promoter, but a part-owner of an Indigenous cultural centre and the planned Uniting Church residential and commercial complex. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. PHOTO: View into the Uniting Church grounds, possible site for a future development.
With the town’s population stagnant for a decade, home prices in decline and commercial real estate empty, would that be public money well spent? Or is the “no dam” lobby hard at work? ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Stolen vehicle crashed into a business, say police who released CCTV images.
See UPDATES January 9 and 18.
Flood mitigation and a new masterplan for the town will be high on the agenda, Mayor Ryan (pictured) tells editor ERWIN CHLANDA.
She left her Gillen home on foot, say police.
“Prior presence” is a no brainer. First Australians don’t need a referendum but meaningful lives, rooted in their own efforts, on their land, comments TED EGAN, in our Rest & Reflection series written by people who make a difference in our town.
Police looking for escapee (pictured on CCTV), urge public to ring police but not approach him.
State of the world and the Territory as seen from the Totem Theatre stage. LAURIE MAY looks back on 2016, forward to 2017 in our Rest & Reflection series. FULL STORY »
By KAY EADE, the Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce NT, takes a look at what works and what doesn’t in our town’s economy. She is writing our Rest & Reflection series to which we have asked people who make a difference in The Alice to contribute.
Threats from a changing climate, the collapse of the CLP, a council needing a rocket under it and meeting the needs of the people in the Ten Deserts, over an area that would be the world’s 8th biggest country: There’s work to do, writes environmentalist JIMMY COCKING (pictured with son Louka), in our Rest & Reflection series.
Resting on Aboriginal cultural authority and sound corporate management in partnership with non-Aboriginal people, they are fired by strength of purpose and consistency over many years, says their award-winning CEO Andrea Mason. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Next festive season, text for an Uber-style ride sharer, writes Nicole Manison, Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics (pictured).
The ride share experiment would cut NT Government income, writes COLIN SAUNDERS. PHOTO: Uber promotion in the USA.
Making witnesses squirm is all in a day’s work for barrister RUSSELL GOLDFLAM but appearing before the Royal Commission he found himself on the receiving end. The barrister, who is also a talented musician, is the fourth writer in our Rest & Reflection series.
Bring back the long and arduous schooling of initiation, in a new and relevant form, writes renowned botanist PETER LATZ in our Rest & Reflection series. Photo by MIKE GILLAM of Mr Latz in his lovingly cared for rural block which has dozens of native plants.
Both are from St Phillip’s College: Dean Sullivan (at left), who is placed third in the NT, and River Pachulicz (at right).
Premium card holder and member for 23 years is told you’re on your own, mate. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. Read the fine print.
Climate change is likely to bring more extreme weather and temperature rises: In Alice Springs the number of days over 35C is expected to increase from 90 per year to up to 182 by 2070, impacting water, weather, tourism, agriculture, disease and health. As the region may become impossible to live in, the mad enthusiasm for fossil fuel extraction continues, writes local environmentalist ALEX KELLY in our Rest and Reflection series.
Opportunities in The Centre are as varied as its lifestyles, writes DARYL GRAY in our Rest and Reflection series published over the festive season.
Few full time jobs are being created and the five hours a day work obligation doesn’t do much for the communities. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
All dressed up but the host wasn’t there. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
The December hearings ended today with evidence from Alice Springs lawyer Russell Goldflam (pictured).
UPDATE 4pm December 16:
The Commonwealth and Northern Territory Governments have granted the extension.
An outback town that won’t lie down, writes ANNA JOHNSON, of Meekatharra.
Labor is expecting to lose Katherine next time – so why bother, writes Bruce Francais. FULL STORY »
Excursion to Ellery Bighole may have ended in tragedy.
UPDATE: Body recovered.
He acknowledged his criminal history, which he is “definitely not proud of” and described his former habit of of spitting at officers as “disgusting”, before going on to detail many incidents of abuse. KIERAN FINNANE reports.
Councillors quiz Minister about troubled youths, an issue the NT Government will begin to tackle without waiting for recommendations from the Royal Commission. PHOTO: Minister Dale Wakefield with Lutheran pastor Ken Schultz who opened last night’s council meeting with a prayer. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Specialist facility for the dying gets green light after arm-twisting by local volunteers: It’s the pollies who are doing the clapping. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
The information came from lawyer Maker Mayek (pictured), appearing by telephone in the Alice Springs Local Court this morning, on instructions from Pande Veleski’s family. Mr Veleski had been due to appear, but was taken to hospital.
UPDATE, 7 December 2016. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Missing portfolio: No, the new government hasn’t overlooked local government. They chopped the department on purpose. PHOTO: Mr McCarthy and Mayor Ryan addressing the LGANT meeting this morning. ERWIN CLANDA reports.
Sacred trees, which complicated design of $100m Melanka complex, now neglected and at risk from car parking traffic. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Worth $160,000, the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship will buy Alex Kelly time to develop a major project, likely to focus on climate change. She is pictured with Canadian author and climate change activist Naomi Klein. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
Conquer the magnificent West in two-wheel-drives. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Do it now if you want to beat Santa. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
The Chief Minister went to the opening of a fish farm “expansion” as young advisors were set to report to him in Parliament on their year’s work as his advisors. PHOTO: The members of the Chief Minister’s Round Table of Young Territorians. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
UPDATE 4:15pm
Opposition Leader supports in principle the Government’s intention to give NT women “the same access to RU486 as women living in other jurisdictions.” FULL STORY »
… now the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority does nothing about enforcing its erstwhile stringent rules, blithely ignored. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
Tasmania had three times the increase of visitors from key markets, figures released today by Federal Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo show. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. IMAGE: A social media comment from a grey nomad.
Multi million dollar commission listens to Queensland consultant Keith Hamburger (pictured) for two days, is told his model for NT prison Aboriginal-controlled reform is based on scant local feedback. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.
A long-term loan and a generous donation have brought two key works into the Araluen collections, from which three new shows grace the galleries for the summer. A surprise performance marked their opening. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »
“We need clear linkages between the Waterfront and Cullen Bay; a CBD museum, and progression on a third entry to the CBD,” writes MICHAEL GUNNER (pictured). Alice Springs doesn’t rate a mention. FULL STORY »
New questions are being raised about financial reports in an Aboriginal controlled NGO. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. Image: Documents obtained by the Alice Springs News Online.
UPDATE 3:27pm: ORIC boss says these are “internal operational matters of the corporation. I am therefore unable to make any comment.”
Organised by the Town Council, it wanted for nothing when it came to atmosphere, diversity, fun and community feeling. Words & pictures by Kieran Finnane. FULL STORY »