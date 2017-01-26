CLICK here to subscribe to our free NEWS ALERT service.

90 become Aussies in Alice on Australia Day

p2404 Oz Day SM

 

 

The weather held off, the Town Council opened its doors, the flag was raised and 90 people from 25 countries became Australian citizens.

Posted: January 26, 2017 – 9:00 am

‘No comment’ from Adam Giles on his new mining job

Giles

 

 

Anti fracking group puts “plum” job for ex Chief Minister with Gina Rinehart under spotlight.

Posted: January 26, 2017 – 5:00 pm

Alice police station to stay open 24/7

p2403 Bacon, Vanderlaan SM

 

 

“People have spoken loud and clear. It is their belief that having on officer at the front counter 24/7 makes them feel safer. We respect that,” says Commander Danny Bacon. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 25, 2017 – 5:12 pm

Chinese New Year tourist market worth chasing?

p2401 12 Apostles SM

 

 

More than 11,000 Chinese visitors a day to see the 12 Apostles over the next fortnight – a market we’re missing out on? ERWIN CHLANDA reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 25, 2017 – 5:54 pm

The West MacDonnell Ranges start at the council dump

p2285-Landfill-SM

 

 

$30m in council savings are looking for a place to go: Would a car park bring tourists? Editor ERWIN CHLANDA suggests alternatives in our Rest & Reflection series.

Posted: January 24, 2017 – 8:07 am

Public gives angry thumbs down to closure of police counter

p2403 Danny Bacon SM

 

… but Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Danny Bacon (pictured last night) says a decision on a “pathway” would be the subject of “further information”. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: January 19, 2017 – 2:04 pm

Youth detention unchanged after ‘Don Dale’, says Chief Justice

p2403 CJ Michael Grant SM

 

 

The proportion of detention orders for youth in the first and second halves of 2016 was almost identical. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 23, 2017 – 2:56 pm

Telling the stories of war: we could do so much better

p2403 War bilboards 660p2403 War AGSA baby 300 x 450

 

After visiting an Anzac Centenary exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia  KIERAN FINNANE reflects on the approach taken at Anzac Hill, where the local experience of war and conflict is entirely absent. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 23, 2017 – 3:19 pm

Economic outlook bleak, says Opposition Leader

p2239-Gary-Higgins-2-SM

 

NT last on retail spending, business investment, housing finance and population growth, writes GARY HIGGINS (pictured).

 

UPDATE 3pm

Posted: January 23, 2017 – 6:51 am

‘We are Australian’ new anthem?

p2403 Seekers SM

 

 

Inclusiveness should be the spirit of Australia Day, writes STEVE BROWN in his contribution to our Rest & Reflection summer series. And he suggests the Seeker’s hit would, as the national anthem, better describe what Aussies are all about.

Posted: January 22, 2017 – 5:19 pm

Call for regional ministry in wake of police fiasco

p2402 Scott McConnell SM

 

 

The government crisis triggered by the proposal to close to police front counter in Alice Springs during the night is evidence of a disconnect with the region and its elected representatives, says backbencher, Stuart MLA Scott McConnell. EXCLUSIVE by ERWIN CHLANDA. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 18, 2017 – 4:58 pm

“Dangerous brinkmanship” from Trump: Pine Gap opponents

Pine Gap

 

 

Fraser, Keating urged review of ANZUS, writes peace activist ALISON BIONOWSKI. IMAGE of Pine Gap by Kristian Laemmle-Ruff.

Posted: January 20, 2017 – 5:11 pm

Katherine council’s ‘dereliction of duty’

p2403 Katherine shed SM
Development Consent Authority acts against public submissions, authorises conversion of shed (pictured) into pub, writes BRUCE FRANCAIS.

Posted: January 21, 2017 – 9:29 am

Totemic caterpillar in trouble again

p2403 yellow winged grasshopper SM

 

 

It’s a tussle between the Yellow Wing Grasshopper (pictured) and the Yipirinya caterpillar, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.

Posted: January 20, 2017 – 2:07 pm

Higgins comments on McConnell’s candour

p2239-Gary-Higgins-2-SM

 

 

Opposition Leader Gary Higgins (pictured) has described as “extraordinary” the candour of Stuart MLA Scott McConnell in yesterday’s exclusive interview with the Alice Springs News Online.

Posted: January 19, 2017 – 9:06 am

Summer crime calls for thinking outside the box

p2402 clown SM

 

 

Alice Springs may well find the elusive solution to its summer crime spree, triggering the usual Facebook fury, in Columbia where clowns succeeded and cops failed, writes Richard Bentley in our Rest & Reflection series.

Posted: January 17, 2017 – 1:42 pm

Caterpillars as big as a mountain are starving

p2402 Walsh caterpllars SMp2402 Walsh Veronica Doobson & Fiona SM copy

 

Alice Springs has been described as caterpillar country but where are the caterpillars now? asks Dr FIONA WALSH in this contribution to our Rest & Reflection series.

 

UPDATE, 20 January 2017, ‘Lost’ 4th totemic caterpillar sighted. FULL STORY »

Posted: January 17, 2017 – 3:00 pm

Council partnership in CBD complex seems certain

p2106-Uniting-Church-Small

 

 

Councillors give the thumbs up for the Uniting Church residential and commercial project, but they think the National Indigenous Centre is all too hard. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: January 12, 2017 – 11:45 am

Images from our rich history: collection is growing

p2401 Allwright Bastian 117 SM

 

 

Harry Williams with friends building Ted Strehlow’s house at Jay Creek: One of the thousands of historical images in the public library collection created by BARRY ALLWRIGHT. He writes in our Rest & Reflection series today.

Posted: January 14, 2017 – 11:28 am

Grasshoppers – is it a plague?

p2403 grasshoppers SM

 

 

There are swarms in the rural residential area, reports ERWIN CHLANDA.

Posted: January 20, 2017 – 8:27 am

Many Aussie towns use heritage to say hello to visitors

p2401 Pitchi Ritchi SM

 

 

TARA LECKEY, in her comment for our Rest & Reflection series, discovers small towns around Australia whose stories about their past entice tourists to stay, chat and spend. PHOTOS: The Pitchi Ritchi residence in Alice Springs, Chapman House is being restored by Heritage Alice Springs.

Posted: January 12, 2017 – 11:45 am

Police seek information about alleged sexual assault

p2401 suspect SM

 

Public assistance requested in locating “a person of interest” (pictured).

 

See UPDATE Sunday 11:30am.

Posted: January 14, 2017 – 11:47 am

Holidays in a bog no tall order for Yuendumu cops

p2401-mark-roots-sm

 

 

Being stuck in the mud was a challenge met with aplomb by outback cops, Sgt Anne Jolley and Const James Rose, writes Mark Roots.

Posted: January 9, 2017 – 11:01 am

Alice taxis: unlawful practices, asks Lambley

p2351 Robyn Lambley SM

 

 

Independent MLA for Araluen Robyn Lambley (pictured) calls for Parliamentary inquiry into practices of the taxi industry as the Uber debate continues.

Posted: January 9, 2017 – 11:25 am

Remember when the river …

p2393-laflamme-todd-1-pk-sm

 

 

Learning to go with the flow will require all of our creativity.  Such action is overdue, but the possibility of a flood can be just the motivation we need, writes MICHAEL LA FLAMME in our Rest & Reflection Series. Photo: PAMELA KEIL.

Posted: January 7, 2017 – 4:01 pm

Homes up a bit but commercial vacancies ‘abnormally high’

p2392-industrial-area-cbd-sm

 

Slight increases in prices for residential properties but abnormally high vacancy rates in the retail, commercial and industrial sector – that’s where the Alice Springs real estate market is at, according the L J Hooker’s Doug Fraser. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. PHOTO: Google Earth image of the industrial area and the CBD, bottom right in the picture.

Posted: January 7, 2017 – 8:56 am

Town council should buy into big projects: Eli Melky

p2269-market-3-SM

 

 

He says the council should be not just a promoter, but a part-owner of an Indigenous cultural centre and the planned Uniting Church residential and commercial complex. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. PHOTO: View into the Uniting Church grounds, possible site for a future development.

Posted: January 5, 2017 – 1:29 pm

Four lanes through Gap: Does Alice need them?

p2390-gap-flyover-sm

 

 

With the town’s population stagnant for a decade, home prices in decline and commercial real estate empty, would that be public money well spent? Or is the “no dam” lobby hard at work? ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: January 4, 2017 – 9:21 am

Police on hunt for young men after ramraid this morning

p2392-cctv-ram-raid-sm

 

Stolen vehicle crashed into a business, say police who released CCTV images.

 

See UPDATES January 9 and 18.

Posted: January 6, 2017 – 5:10 pm

Mayor Damien looks into 2017 and beyond

p2343-Damien-Ryan-2SM

 

 

Flood mitigation and a new masterplan for the town will be high on the agenda, Mayor Ryan (pictured) tells editor ERWIN CHLANDA.

Posted: December 30, 2016 – 1:07 pm

Woman missing since January 1

p2392-rebecca-hayward-sm

 

 

She left her Gillen home on  foot, say police.

Posted: January 5, 2017 – 7:58 am

Referendum? Forget it.

p2391-ted-egan-sm

 

 

“Prior presence” is a no brainer. First Australians don’t need a referendum but meaningful lives, rooted in their own efforts, on their land, comments TED EGAN, in our Rest & Reflection series written by people who make a difference in our town.

Posted: January 2, 2017 – 8:07 am

Police still searching for man who escaped on December 23

p2390-police-comfit-sm

 

 

Police looking for escapee (pictured on CCTV), urge public to ring police but not approach him.

Posted: January 3, 2017 – 2:37 pm

Plays, poetry, politics

p2390-totem-song-contest-sm
 
 

State of the world and the Territory as seen from the Totem Theatre stage. LAURIE MAY looks back on 2016, forward to 2017 in our Rest & Reflection series. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 30, 2016 – 10:05 am

Business doing it tough: Hats off to those having a go!

p2158-Kay-EadeSM

 

 

By KAY EADE, the Executive Officer of the Chamber of Commerce NT, takes a look at what works and what doesn’t in our town’s economy.  She is writing our Rest & Reflection series to which we have asked people who make a difference in The Alice to contribute.

Posted: December 26, 2016 – 11:52 am

Are we ready for Alice Springs to be the Inland capital?

p2389-jimmy-cocking-baby-sm

 

Threats from a changing climate, the collapse of the CLP, a council needing a rocket under it and meeting the needs of the people in the Ten Deserts, over an area that would be the world’s 8th biggest country: There’s work to do, writes environmentalist JIMMY COCKING (pictured with son Louka), in our Rest & Reflection series.

Posted: December 24, 2016 – 11:19 am

NPY women forging their path to change

p2385-npy-andrea-mason-sm

 

Resting on Aboriginal cultural authority and sound corporate management in partnership with non-Aboriginal people, they are fired by strength of purpose and consistency over many years, says their award-winning CEO Andrea Mason. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 22, 2016 – 4:40 pm

Driving towards ride-sharing in the Territory

p2168-Nicole-Manison-SM

 

 

Next festive season, text for an Uber-style ride sharer, writes Nicole Manison, Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics (pictured).

Posted: January 2, 2017 – 8:59 am

Uber: Who will win?

p2390-uber-sm

 

 

The ride share experiment would cut NT Government income, writes COLIN SAUNDERS. PHOTO: Uber promotion in the USA.

Posted: January 3, 2017 – 9:18 am

Hard day in court ends with gesture of catharsis

p2389-russell-goldflam-sm

 

 

Making witnesses squirm is all in a day’s work for barrister RUSSELL GOLDFLAM but appearing before the Royal Commission he found himself on the receiving end. The barrister, who is also a talented musician, is the fourth writer in our Rest & Reflection series.

Posted: December 23, 2016 – 6:42 am

Aboriginal teenagers: stop spoiling them

p2389-peter-latz-sm

 

 

Bring back the long and arduous schooling of initiation, in a new and relevant form, writes renowned botanist PETER LATZ in our Rest & Reflection series. Photo by MIKE GILLAM of Mr Latz in his lovingly cared for rural block which has dozens of native plants.

Posted: December 23, 2016 – 6:41 am

Only two Alice students in the NTCET top 20

p2389-sullivan-dean-smp2389-pachulicz-river-sm

 

 

 

Both are from St Phillip’s College: Dean Sullivan (at left), who is placed third in the NT, and River Pachulicz (at right).

Posted: December 20, 2016 – 12:27 pm

Bogged meters off highway and AANT doesn’t lift a finger

p2389-bogged-sm

 

 

Premium card holder and member for 23 years is told you’re on your own, mate. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. Read the fine print.

Posted: December 21, 2016 – 4:13 pm | Comments (5)

Climate change from an Alice perspective: Time to act.

G20 CLIMATE CHANGE PROTESTClimate change is likely to bring more extreme weather and temperature rises: In Alice Springs the number of days over 35C is expected to increase from 90 per year to up to 182 by 2070, impacting water, weather, tourism, agriculture, disease and health. As the region may become impossible to live in, the mad enthusiasm for fossil fuel extraction continues, writes local environmentalist ALEX KELLY in our Rest and Reflection series.

Posted: December 20, 2016 – 12:28 pm

Alice a place of dreamers and doers – for millennia!

2389-daryl-gray-5-sm

 

 

Opportunities in The Centre are as varied as its lifestyles, writes DARYL GRAY in our Rest and Reflection series published over the festive season.

Posted: December 19, 2016 – 9:25 am

Sit-down money: Pointless jobs for the dole

p2284-ampilatwatja-2

 

 

Few full time jobs are being created and the five hours a day work obligation doesn’t do much for the communities. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 16, 2016 – 3:14 am

Gunner not at his Alice reception but at Kelly concert

Gunnerp2385-paul-kelly-sm

 

 

All dressed up but the host wasn’t there. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 15, 2016 – 11:28 am

Royal Commission wants four months extension

p2385-russell-goldflam-sm-1

 

 

The December hearings ended today with evidence from Alice Springs lawyer Russell Goldflam (pictured).

 

UPDATE 4pm December 16:

 

The Commonwealth and Northern Territory Governments have granted the extension.

Posted: December 14, 2016 – 3:21 pm

Could we make what Meeka made?

p2385-meeka-sm

 

An outback town that won’t lie down, writes ANNA JOHNSON, of Meekatharra.

Posted: December 16, 2016 – 3:08 am

Another no-show for Gunner

Labor is expecting to lose Katherine next time – so why bother, writes Bruce Francais. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 17, 2016 – 2:59 am

Middle School staff member feared drowned

p2383-ellery-bighole-sm

 

Excursion to Ellery Bighole may have ended in tragedy.

 

UPDATE: Body recovered.

Posted: December 13, 2016 – 5:38 pm

Copping ‘mental and physical abuse’ on top of serving time: Dylan Voller’s evidence to the NT Royal Commission

p2384-ntrc-voller-c-u

 

 

He acknowledged his criminal history, which he is “definitely not proud of” and described his former habit of of spitting at officers as “disgusting”, before going on to detail many incidents of abuse. KIERAN FINNANE reports.

Posted: December 12, 2016 – 6:37 pm

NTG forging ahead with youth reform, keeping RC informed

p2380-dale-wakefield-sm

 

Councillors quiz Minister about troubled youths, an issue the NT Government will begin to tackle without waiting for recommendations from the Royal Commission. PHOTO: Minister Dale Wakefield with Lutheran pastor Ken Schultz who opened last night’s council meeting with a prayer. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 13, 2016 – 6:55 am

Local palliative care lobby gets its way after long campaign

p2378-palliative-launch-sm

 

 

Specialist facility for the dying gets green light after arm-twisting by local volunteers: It’s the pollies who are doing the clapping. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 3, 2016 – 10:18 am

Murder accused being treated for ‘severe schizophrenia’

p2379-maker-mayek-sm

 
 

The information came from lawyer Maker Mayek (pictured), appearing by telephone in the Alice Springs Local Court this morning, on instructions from Pande Veleski’s family. Mr Veleski had been due to appear, but was taken to hospital.

 

UPDATE, 7 December 2016. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 5, 2016 – 11:40 am

Cool reception for the non-Local Government Minister

p2378-lgant-sm

Missing portfolio: No, the new government hasn’t overlooked local government. They chopped the department on purpose. PHOTO: Mr McCarthy and Mayor Ryan addressing the LGANT meeting this morning. ERWIN CLANDA reports.

Posted: December 2, 2016 – 6:03 pm

Trees on Melanka block no longer sacred?

p2377-melanka-trees-4-sm

 

 

Sacred trees, which complicated design of $100m Melanka complex, now neglected and at risk from car parking traffic. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: November 30, 2016 – 5:06 pm

‘Maverick artist and change-agent’ wins major fellowship

p2381-alex-kelly-naomi-klein-sm

 

 

Worth $160,000, the Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship will buy Alex Kelly time to develop a major project, likely to focus on climate change. She is pictured with Canadian author and climate change activist Naomi Klein. KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: November 30, 2016 – 5:33 pm

Iconic Mereenie Loop open by autumn – at last!

p2380-mereenie-loop-sm

 

 

Conquer the magnificent West in two-wheel-drives. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 13, 2016 – 6:55 am

Snail mail: four days for 21 paces

p2380-post-office-sm

 

 

Do it now if you want to beat Santa. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 13, 2016 – 10:03 am

Gunner a no-show at young Round Table presentation

p2379-round-table-sm

 

 

The Chief Minister went to the opening of a fish farm “expansion” as young advisors were set to report to him in Parliament on their year’s work as his advisors. PHOTO: The members of the Chief Minister’s Round Table of Young Territorians. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

 

UPDATE 4:15pm

Posted: December 9, 2016 – 9:50 am

Abortion reform likely to have bi-partisan support

p2239-Gary-Higgins-SMp2160-Natasha-Fyles-SM

 

 

Opposition Leader supports in principle the Government’s intention to give  NT women “the same access to RU486 as women living in other jurisdictions.” FULL STORY »

Posted: December 9, 2016 – 5:14 pm

$16,000 sacred tree certificate

p2379-melanka-tree-sm

 

… now the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority does nothing about enforcing its erstwhile stringent rules, blithely ignored. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 8, 2016 – 3:45 pm

Territory bombs out in key Asian tourist markets

p2379-parks-free-sm

 

 

Tasmania had three times the increase of visitors from key markets, figures released today by Federal  Tourism Minister Steven Ciobo show. ERWIN CHLANDA reports. IMAGE: A social media comment from a grey nomad.

Posted: December 7, 2016 – 2:22 am

Hamburger with the lot

p2379-keith-hamburger-sm

 

 

Multi million dollar commission listens to Queensland consultant Keith Hamburger (pictured) for two days, is told his model for NT prison Aboriginal-controlled reform is based on scant local feedback. ERWIN CHLANDA reports.

Posted: December 7, 2016 – 3:46 pm

The art of collecting

p2382-araluen-opening-dress-2-450

 

 

A long-term loan and a generous donation have brought two key works into the Araluen collections, from which three new shows grace the galleries for the summer. A surprise performance marked their opening.  KIERAN FINNANE reports. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 7, 2016 – 12:31 pm

Gunner’s 100 days message is focussed on Darwin

p2379-michael-gunner-sm

 

 

“We need clear linkages between the Waterfront and Cullen Bay; a CBD museum, and progression on a third entry to the CBD,” writes MICHAEL GUNNER (pictured). Alice Springs doesn’t rate a mention. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 7, 2016 – 3:45 pm

Grog, domestic violence control group in trouble again

screen-shot-2016-12-08-at-12-03-32-pm

 

New questions are being raised about financial reports in an Aboriginal controlled NGO.  ERWIN CHLANDA reports. Image: Documents obtained by the Alice Springs News Online.

 

UPDATE 3:27pm: ORIC boss says these are “internal operational matters of the corporation.  I am therefore unable to make any comment.”

Posted: December 8, 2016 – 12:20 pm

Town throws a party in the spirit of Christmas

p2381-xmas-diners-450p2381-xmas-live-arts-copy

 

Organised by the Town Council, it wanted for nothing when it came to atmosphere, diversity, fun and community feeling. Words & pictures by Kieran Finnane. FULL STORY »

Posted: December 3, 2016 – 11:54 am