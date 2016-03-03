Industrial use of residential land ‘temporary’

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The towing and recycling company Russ Driver and Co says it is using a block zoned rural residential in the “farm area” for storing car wrecks while sorting out a bottleneck with scrap metal sales.

Liz Driver says this is a temporary solution while “we cannot get rid of scrap metal” and the company’s Sargent Street premises are full.

“World markets for scrap metal have fallen. There is no value in scrap metal as China and others are not buying any products and no-one knows how long this will be for.”

However, the problem in the farm area will be resolved “in a couple of months,” she says, when the wrecks and company vehicles now stored there will be removed again.

Ms Driver says the neighbours have been informed and they are not objecting: “We thank everyone for their patience.”

She says the company is installing a baling machine – a press that reduces the volume of a car to a fraction of its normal size.

It should be operational in the next few weeks.

NOTE: We have removed the street name from this report upon request from Ms Driver.