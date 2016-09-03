Was that pee his?

A vial of urine landed a man in the Alice Springs Criminal Court yesterday and may also lead to charges of a donor of the fluid.

Police allege the man, under parole orders of providing regular urine tests, attempted to pervert the course of justice by carrying a container of urine that wasn’t his.

It was found when police searched him.

“Faking a pathology test is a very serious offence,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Malley.

“Samples of urine that have been sold or provided to parolees can be tested and result in charges to the person who supplied the clean sample.”

Judge Daynor Trigg remanded the accused to appear on September 22 for a preliminary examination and mention.