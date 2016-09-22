Misleading zoo comparison as wallabies get blasted with light

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government website promoting tomorrow’s “Festival in Light” is misleading by making comparisons with a similar show at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.

The site asks: “Will the light show impact the black-footed rock-wallabies on the MacDonnell ranges?”

It answers its own question: “Similar lighting specifications have been used for events staged at Taronga Zoo and within the Blue Mountains National Park in NSW, without any evident detrimental effects on wildlife.”

But the Taronga Zoo says that most animals were in their night dens and not exposed to the lights, and the light sculptures were kept away from the paths.

Environmentalists in Alice Springs have expressed concerns about the unprotected wildlife on the northern flank of the range, more than two kilometres of which will be illuminated.

The Alice Springs News Online is seeking further information from the zoo and the NT Government’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources which is quoted on the site as saying that “there is a very low risk that the light show will have a significant impact on the population of Black-footed Rock-wallabies and other wildlife on the MacDonnell Ranges”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Michael Gunner is embracing the show – brainchild of his predecessor Adam Giles – by hosting an invitation only opening night dinner for the show at the Desert Park restaurant. “Dress: Territory Rig. Gentlemen: Trousers, long-sleeved shirt and tie. Ladies: Day dress / after five.”