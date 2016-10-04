Who is this man, police ask

Police are renewing calls for information about a serious assault in Todd Mall in August.

They are seeking public assistance to identify a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He was last seen walking north past the Indervon Service Station, North Stuart Highway, at about 3:20am on Sunday, August 28.

He is described as Caucasian, medium build, bald with a moustache and goatee. He was wearing dark pants, a black jacket and a striped shirt with sneakers at the time of the assault.

People with information are asked to call 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

– Police media release.