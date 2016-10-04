Who is this man, police ask

p2358-police-suspect-1Police are renewing calls for information about a serious assault in Todd Mall in August.

 

They are seeking public assistance to identify a man who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

 

He was last seen walking north past the Indervon Service Station, North Stuart Highway, at about 3:20am on Sunday, August 28.

 

He is described as Caucasian, medium build, bald with a moustache and goatee. He was wearing dark pants, a black jacket and a striped shirt with sneakers at the time of the assault.

 

People with information are asked to call 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

– Police media release.

 

 

 

Be Sociable, Share!
Posted: October 4, 2016 at 4:19 pmPost a comment

Post a Comment

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

*
*