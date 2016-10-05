Government silent on unsupervised street kids in its care

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Dozens of kids roaming the streets of Alice Springs during the night are believed to be in the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) but it will give no details.

Enquiries by the Alice Springs News Online over several weeks have revealed that there are about 250 individual children, some as young as eight, who wonder the streets at night unsupervised, with detailed figures given for the period of August 18 to September 5.

That data came from the Youth Patrol which gives kids lifts home or to a place of care and is run by the Town Council and Congress, with funding from the NT Government.

On September 12 we asked DCF – since Labor came to power headed up by former Alice Springs headmaster Ken Davies (pictured) – for how many of these children the department has responsibility.

On September 29 we received the following non-answer from the department – now apparently re-named: “Territory Families takes appropriate action whenever we receive a report that a young person is at risk of harm.

“Territory Families has a close working relationship with the patrollers of the After Hours Youth Service who report any concerns regarding the welfare of any young person to the Child Abuse Hotline on 1800 700 250.

“The Department responds to all notifications and investigates any matters that warrant further investigation.”

We have asked again for an answer to our question of how many of these children are the responsibility of the NT Government – in vain so far.

We have also sought details about payments received by carers which range up to $995.85 per child per week, with some carers looking after several children.

We requested the number of children in Central Australia in ‘out of home care’, and into which category in the table (pictured at top) they fall.

The department’s website explains that the department “provides a higher rate of reimbursement for children assessed as having more complex needs.

“The care needs of each child are regularly assessed to ensure that the necessary services are provided and an appropriate level of payment is paid.”

We have received no answer except “we’re working on it” – which we have found to be the standard response of the department, before and now after the change of government.