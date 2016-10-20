Darwin gets ‘vibrant’ minister, not Alice: Lambley

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I asked the Chief Minister in Parliament today if Alice Springs could have an Assistant Minister for a Vibrant Alice Springs CBD, similar to the one for a Vibrant Darwin CBD.

The answer was essentially no, but Mr Gunner did undertake to work with local leaders to address the problems in the Alice Springs CBD.

Many years ago former Labor Governments under Claire Martin and Paul Henderson failed to deliver on their commitment to upgrade Todd Mall.

Despite years of consultation, working parties and Government deliberations, the $5m upgrade to the Todd Mall was never delivered.

Contrary to what the Chief Minister said in Parliament today, the Todd Mall has never been fully upgraded or revitalised since it was established about 25 years ago.

I remember this period in history well. I was a Councillor on the Alice Springs Town Council.

Todd Mall is the centre of Alice Springs and a focal point for tourists and locals. It is important that our tired and empty mall and CBD be given an opportunity to become “vibrant” like the Darwin CBD.



It’s only fair that the Government looks after the Alice Springs CBD in the same way they intend to look after the Darwin CBD.

The commitment to “personally work with the Alice Springs Town Council” I extracted from the Chief Minister today in Parliament in upgrading our CBD is a major step forward and I look forward work with him to progress this initiative.

Robyn Lambley (pictured at top)

Independent Member for Araluen