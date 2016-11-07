Demand for middle-range homes grows three-fold: agent.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Interest from first home buyers and people looking of median-priced homes has increased more than threefold with new incentives brought in but the Gunner government.

Steffi Hart, a real estate agent with more than 10 years experience in Alice Springs, says two initiatives are making “an amazing difference”:-

• Waving stamp duty on the first $500,000 dollars – worth about $24,000 – for homes costing up to $650,000.

• And a renovation grant of $10,000 to be spent with local businesses and trades people. $2000 of that can be for whitegoods.

Ms Hart (pictured with a home just sold to a first home buyer), owns The Professionals agency in Alice Springs. She says the changes were brought in on September 1.

“It was really tough prior to that,” she says.

Under the previous government first homebuyer grants were available only for new homes.

“The government was arrogant and they were not going to do anything about it,” says Ms Hart.