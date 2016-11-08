Woman bashed in her face during home invasion

An 18-year-old man was charged by police with punching a 62-year-old woman in the face, causing her to be admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Acting Superintendent Peter Malley alleges the offender broke into the woman’s home at about 8:15am on Sunday morning.

“The offender stole the victim’s vehicle, after fleeing the house,” says Supt Malley. “He was apprehended a short time later in the vehicle and arrested.”

The man was charged with entering a dwelling whilst armed with intent, assaulting a female the offender being a male, damage to property and stealing.

Meanwhile police have charged a 15-year-old boy in relation to an unlawful entry at an Alice Springs supermarket.

Supt Malley said three offenders allegedly entered the supermarket about 2.50am on November 1.

“The group stole 17 mobile phones from the front desk and a cash drawer,” he said.

“They then forced entry into the adjoining bottle shop, stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol.”

The three offenders were then disturbed by attending police. They fled the scene.

“The offenders dropped all the stolen property in a neighbouring yard. One of the youths was arrested while the other two escaped.”

– Police reports.