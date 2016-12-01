French tourist dies of stab wounds

Two French tourists, husband and wife, are believed to have been at a rest stop 30km south of the Aileron Roadhouse on the Stuart Highway when they were approached by an unknown man, according to Detective Superintendent Travis Wurst.

He said: “The man allegedly stabbed the male tourist to the neck, in an unprovoked attack. He passed away at the scene.

“The attacker then fled in a vehicle. Shortly after, that vehicle was stopped by police near Ti Tree, however the driver fled on foot into bushland.

“He was arrested near Ti Tree at about 8:30am today.

“A crime scene will remain in place for the remainder of today.

“Police will continue to speak to a number of witnesses to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death,” says Superintendent Wurst.

“The partner of the victim is currently at Alice Springs hospital where she is being treated for shock.

“We urge anyone with any information to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”