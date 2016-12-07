Gunner’s 100 days message is focussed on Darwin

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – Darwin must be seen in Australia and abroad as the great Capital of Northern Australia: the logical, spiritual and practical link to Asia.

A vibrant, modern CBD with a pulsing celebration of our unique culture, many and shared histories and our emerging talent; we need clear linkages between the Waterfront and Cullen Bay; a CBD museum, and progression on a third entry to the CBD.

We must build on work done in the Darwin City Centre Masterplan to populate the CBD and get visitors to the CBD – to reflect the fact that this is the capital of the north.

We inherited an economy at crossroads, with a stagnant population growth and no strategy post the Inpex construction phase wind-down.

Immediately the Labor Government started tackling population growth by supporting working families to stay in the NT through its reintroduced first home buyers stamp duty concessions and by creating more jobs through our buy local expansion.

The NT Labor Government has also strengthened buy local measures to 30% local content weighting across all procurement stages, and added $1m to support innovation in small business.

The existing $1.7b infrastructure plan has had an additional $100m added to it, and Government has also brought forward $120m worth of projects to keep businesses and tradies busy as work begins to drop away from the Inpex project.

Last week we also announced an additional $22m Immediate Works Stimulus Package to fill the gap before the larger brought forward projects get underway.

And of course our economic summits have been rolling out across the Territory, with so far more than 250 people, business and industry representatives, consulted in Phase 1.

The summits will create a Territory blueprint over the next 10 years to create certainty by providing clear long term plans for the economy.