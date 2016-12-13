Middle School staff member feared drowned

A 48-year-old male staff member of the Alice Springs Middle School appears to have drowned at the Ellery Bighole in the West MacDonnell ranges today.

He was there with a school excursion.

Police say witnesses saw him going under water, coming back up and complaining about a cramp, and then going under again and not resurfacing.

Police say if the man drowned police divers may be called in to retrieve the body.

A spokesman for the Education Department says the incident “touches everyone at Centralian Middle School and the entire Alice Springs community.

“Centralian Middle School has additional school counsellors on site and a psychologist for the remainder of the school term to provide emotional support and assistance to all our students.

“All staff will also be provided with access to counselling and support services.”