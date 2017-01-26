90 become Aussies in Alice on Australia Day

In a short while the 2017 Australia Day Awards will be presented to outstanding local achievers.

These “leaders in our community,” as described in a council statement, are:-

Centralian Citizen of the Year – Andrea Mason

Andrea Mason is committed to generating just and fair access for Aboriginal people.

She has served as CEO of Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (NPY) Women’s Council since 2009. A relentless pursuit of equity is seen in her efforts as a leader, a policy maker, a social reformer, a negotiator, and an advocate. She has influenced significant positive changes in the lives of NPY women, and her achievements as a businesswoman have been recognised nationally.

Andrea is a shining representative of spirit and tenacity in our town.

Young Centralian Citizen of the Year – Cindy Uzzell

Cindy (pictured with 2016 Central Australian of the year, Gerry “G-Man” Lyons) is a highly active member of the community, contributing as a volunteer, advocate and student leader.

Cindy makes significant contributions to numerous local organisations and fundraisers, and formally represents youth within local and Territory government committees.

She was selected to attend the Australian National Student Leadership Forum in 2015, invited to Fiji for their Forum Bridging Initiative in 2016.

Cindy is persistently and continually available to lend a helping hand to those in need.