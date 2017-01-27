Boys in early teens on 153 criminal charges

Six boys aged between 11 and 14 were charged with 153 crimes in the Youth Court today and one will appear in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The offences included unlawful entry, damage property, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass, breach of bail and aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Two of the youths are accused of 11 unlawful entries to businesses and residences on January 24 and 25, says Detective Superintendent Michael White.

Five youths are charges following a series of property crimes in Alice Springs between December 27 and January 24.

“Police allege the males, aged 11, 12, 13, 13 and 14 were involved in 15 unlawful entries to businesses and residences,” says Det White.

Four had been bailed to appear in the Alice Springs Local Youth Court today and a 13-year-old was remanded in custody to appear in the Alice Springs Supreme Court on Monday.

From police reports.