Middle School ‘monstrosity’ to stay: Minister

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – I have spoken with the Minister for Education, Eva Lawler, with regards to the monstrosity parked out front of my home – the basketball structure at Centralian Middle School.

Ms Lawler said: “I encourage you to continue to work with the school principal on noise management strategies.”

She was basically acknowledging the noise nuisance to residents, the screaming, the yelling, slamming the ball against the roof and back board with the effect of someone belting a hammer on my roof.

Ms Lawler also said: “I do not support removal of the roof / hard shade cover over the basketball courts as the students would not be protected from inclement weather and solar UV radiation and is contrary to providing safe sporting and recreational facilities at the school.”

Well said but what about the residents who have lived in the area prior to the school being constructed?

Imagine living in the same house for 40 years then all of a sudden, without consultation, up pops a monstrosity, restricting views to the ranges and creating unbearable noise.

Ms Lawler: “I understand that you rejected the proposed scheduled noise reduction works that were to be carried out in 2016. As an alternative solution was not identified the funding has been reallocated.”

I rejected a poorly designed wall that basically was a 2.2m brick wall followed by corrugated sheets of iron which would have further impeded our view and created more noise because I am sure the wall would have made a perfect back board for the students, especially the corrugated iron part, thereby creating greater noise.

All the residents ask is for the cover to be removed. If it is desperately needed then a suitable structure needs to be built in an appropriate area and consultation with the residents.

Ron Kern

Alice Springs





