Woman’s narrow miss as sacred tree sheds branches

A loud crash startled walkers in the Mall and patrons at Sporties at 4:25pm on Sunday. They found two heavy branches had broken away from the trunk of the most famous and oldest gumtree in town, sacred to local Aborigines, in Parsons Street, just a few metres from the intersection with the mall.
The branches were still wedged in the tree but their outer ends had crashed onto the railing of the balcony of the Alice Plaza shopping centre.
Had they fallen to the ground they may have killed a women who was walking beneath them at the moment they broke off.
It’s not the first that time the tree was the cause of a near disaster: Some years ago, a big branch fell on well-known athlete Noel Harris but he escaped major injury.
Councillor Steve Brown, the chairman of the town council’s parks committee, says “sooner or later someone will be killed” but urgent lopping of the old gum, which he had urged to be done on several occasions is running into red tape: Approval from the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA) has to be sought before it’s done.
“There should not be that kind of bureaucratic obstacle,” says Cr Brown. “This absurdity has gone on for long enough.”
The council should have the power to make decisions about lopping sacred trees in its own right, with advice from an arborist.
Council workers have removed the two broken branches.
The Alice Springs News Online is seeking comment from the AAPA. Last time we did, in November last year, in connection with sacred tree on the Melanka block, the AAPA did not respond to our request.
UPDATE Tuesday 3:13 pm
The Town Council announced today that it will begin discussions with the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority regarding any further action that may be required.
@ Concerned: More than a few of us at a reasonably distant time past did decide that as common sense was not any longer common then what it is that we are calling for is uncommon sense which does not mean to say it will be any easier to find these days.
I see two issues here.
In the first, there is no debate that there exist song-lines / dreamtime stories / sacred sites within Alice Springs.
And there’s the rub – within Alice Springs, an urban environment.
While everyone acknowledges the manifest reality of local Indigenous culture, AAPA needs to acknowledge in turn that an expectation of public safety is not unreasonable.
And if that means lopping branches, then lop the branches.
In the second issue, Alice Springs Town Council must find some way to navigate the paralysis that can come with excessive adherence to political correctness.
Well, council is on notice.
Aware of the risk to human injury or life. If a tragedy happens they will be accountable and liable.
Who will pay, of course the taxpayers.
Common sense is really not that common. Consult with Aboriginal agency, really, why, are they above the protection of society?
I hope the council has billed the AAPA for the cleanup. What chance the building owners can get damages from AAPA?
Then also there could be a payout from AAPA for the woman for related stress and future uneasiness when walking near trees?
Build a sturdy protection for people to walk under the tree which would protect them from falling branches.